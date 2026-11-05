👔 Norton, VT Executive Roles With Multiple $100K+ Openings

Norton may be small, but there’s big federal construction money coming in. If you’ve got management chops in construction, these roles are worth a serious look.

Employer: APSI Construction Management

APSI Construction Management Location: Norton, VT

Salary: $115K – $130K/year plus benefits

Type: Full-time

Client/Project: GSA – Norton Land Port of Entry (LPOE) new construction, ~4.5-year project starting 12/1/26

Lead day-to-day construction management as an advisor to GSA: cost control, schedule tracking, field inspections, and coordination with the GC and federal team. A good fit if you have a construction degree or 3+ years experience (with 2+ years on similar complex projects) and want long-term, steady work on one major project.

Employer: APSI Construction Management

APSI Construction Management Location: Norton, VT

Salary: $145K – $160K/year plus benefits

Type: Full-time

Client/Project: GSA – Norton Land Port of Entry (LPOE) new construction, ~4.5-year project starting 12/1/26

High-responsibility role overseeing cost management, CPM scheduling, commissioning, BIM data, and quality/safety on a remote, weather-sensitive federal site. Designed for seasoned leaders with a construction degree or 10+ years experience (including 6+ years on similar large/complex projects) who can guide QA teams and support federal negotiations.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for how to tune up your resume.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.