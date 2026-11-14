Norton Shores has a nice mix of hands-on care and dental office roles right now. Good options here if you like working with patients and want steady hours.

Employer: Finni Health / SenseSational Learning Group

Finni Health / SenseSational Learning Group Location: Muskegon, MI (serving families in the area)

(serving families in the area) Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/week, weekday afternoons/evenings)

(~20 hrs/week, weekday afternoons/evenings) Pay: $20–$23/hour

Work 1:1 with neurodivergent kids and teens using play-based ABA (no table drills). Paid training, RBT exam fees covered, mileage reimbursement, and real BCBA mentorship if you’re building a long-term career in behavior therapy.

Employer: 97Smiles Dental

Location: 955 W Norton Ave, Norton Shores, MI 49441 (supporting a new Sterling Heights office)

(supporting a new Sterling Heights office) Type: Full-time

Pay: $60,000–$70,000/year (competitive salary based on experience)

Lead the launch and daily operations of a brand-new dental office—hiring staff, shaping systems, and owning patient experience. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and room to grow in a fast-expanding dental group.

Location: 955 W Norton Ave, Norton Shores, MI 49441

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21–$25/hour

Chairside role in a general dentistry clinic with bonuses, full healthcare, 401(k) match, PTO, and CE opportunities. Great fit if you have 3+ years’ experience, like a fast-paced office, and want a supportive team with growth potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare hiring moves fast, and new roles pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.