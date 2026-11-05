📅 Stretch & More $1 class for ages 60+ at Norton Shores

📅 Gentle stretch class for ages 60+ at Norton Shores Library

Adults age 60 and up are invited to a Stretch & More class in the Norton Shores Community Room at the Norton Shores Library.

The class uses simple relaxation techniques and stretching exercises to help increase flexibility and reduce pain and stiffness. You can work at your own pace, and all movements can be done standing or sitting in a chair.

There is a $1 charge for this class.

Who: Ages 60+

Where: Norton Shores Community Room, Norton Shores Library

Cost: $1 per class

Library hours that day: Open 9:00am–7:00pm

For more details, contact the Norton Shores Library.