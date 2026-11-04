🛒 Norton Shores Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Part-Time & Full-Time Roles

Norton Shores has some solid front-line customer service roles open right now, especially if you like helping people face-to-face and don’t mind being on your feet.

Here are a few worth a look:

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Norton Shores, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the store team on your shifts—help customers at the counter, keep the store looking sharp, handle returns, and step in when managers are out. Good fit if you like a mix of customer service and light leadership. Bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply. Benefits include competitive wages, paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, stock purchase plan, medical/dental/vision, wellness programs, tuition assistance, and career growth opportunities.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Norton Shores, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line counter role helping walk-in and phone customers find the right parts, ring up sales, and handle returns. You’ll also help stock shelves, do light in-store services (like wiper installs and battery tests), and sometimes make deliveries. Bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply. Benefits include competitive wages, paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, stock purchase plan, medical/dental/vision, wellness programs, tuition assistance, and career growth opportunities.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Norton Shores, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Salon role inside Ulta doing haircuts, color, styling, treatments, and more, with a focus on building regular guests and hitting service and product sales goals. You’ll need a cosmetology license and comfort working a flexible schedule (days, evenings, weekends, holidays). Ulta notes strong organizational support, ongoing training, and a focus on growth in beauty services.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.