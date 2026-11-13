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Basketball
📅 Norton 7/8 boys basketball scrimmage at Cuyahoga Falls
4 days ago
📅 7th/8th Grade Boys Basketball Scrimmage at Cuyahoga Falls
The Norton Middle School 7th/8th grade boys basketball team has a scrimmage scheduled at Cuyahoga Falls.
- Date: 11/23/2026
- Time: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM
- Who: Norton Middle School 7th/8th grade boys basketball team, families, and supporters
- Where: Cuyahoga Falls (away scrimmage)
Families and fans can use the “Add to Google” or “Add to Calendar” options on the event page to save the game time and get reminders.
More Info: Event Details
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