📅 7th/8th Grade Boys Basketball Scrimmage at Cuyahoga Falls

The Norton Middle School 7th/8th grade boys basketball team has a scrimmage scheduled at Cuyahoga Falls.

Date: 11/23/2026

Time: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Who: Norton Middle School 7th/8th grade boys basketball team, families, and supporters

Norton Middle School 7th/8th grade boys basketball team, families, and supporters Where: Cuyahoga Falls (away scrimmage)

Families and fans can use the “Add to Google” or “Add to Calendar” options on the event page to save the game time and get reminders.