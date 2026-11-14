Norton has some solid driving and equipment gigs right now, especially if you like being out on the road or running heavy machinery.

Employer: WIN Waste Innovations

WIN Waste Innovations Location: Norton, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes up to $5,000 sign-on bonus)

Drive heavy-duty trucks picking up waste and recycling, then hauling to disposal or recycling sites. You’ll need a CDL A or B with air brake endorsement, at least 1 year of CDL experience, and be 21+. Role comes with industry-leading benefits, strong 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, and even tuition and college loan help.

Employer: North East Weathered Services, LLC

Location: Norton, MA (routes across Eastern MA/Greater Boston)

Type: Seasonal / On-call (Nov–Apr)

Pay: $40.00 – $50.00 per hour (experienced operators starting at $50/hr)

Run a Mecalac for snow removal on municipal, commercial, and transit properties during storms. You’ll handle sidewalks, bus stops, parking lots, and more. Must have previous Mecalac experience, a valid driver’s license with clean record, hoisting license, and be ready for overnights, weekends, and holidays when it snows.

If one of these fits you, save the link and apply soon—winter and hiring both move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.