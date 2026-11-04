🏭 Norton, MA Manufacturing: Multiple Openings From $40/hr+

Norton’s manufacturing and biotech scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles and high-skill quality jobs. If you like making things or keeping labs and lines running right, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sinclair Manufacturing (PacAero Norton)

Sinclair Manufacturing (PacAero Norton) Location: Norton, MA

Type: Full-time, onsite, Monday–Friday

Pay: $40–$50/hour, based on experience

Support a defense/aerospace shop by building and repairing production tooling. Great fit if you know tool room machines, can set up power presses, read drawings, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays).

Employer: Sinclair Manufacturing (PacAero Norton)

Sinclair Manufacturing (PacAero Norton) Location: Norton, MA

Type: Full-time, second shift (Mon–Thu, 4x10 hrs starting 3:30 PM)

Pay: $24–$32/hour, based on experience

Run CNC machines making precision parts in a climate-controlled shop. Good for someone with CNC experience who can read blueprints, check their own work, and likes a four-day workweek.

Note: This role is also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position.

Employer: Integrated Resources, Inc (IRI) (onsite with a biopharma client)

(onsite with a biopharma client) Location: Norton, MA

Type: Contract

Pay: Not listed

QA role supporting a GMP biopharma manufacturing site. You’ll review materials, batch records, deviations, CAPAs, and support audits and inspections—good for someone with 2–4 years of GMP and a science/engineering degree.

Employer: BioPharma Consulting JAD Group (supporting a biotech company)

(supporting a biotech company) Location: Norton, MA

Type: 12‑month contract, weekend first shift (Fri–Mon, 4x10 hrs)

Pay: Not listed

Keep a GMP QC lab running on weekends doing HPLC/UPLC and related testing from raw materials through stability. Ideal if you have 4–8 years QC GMP experience and want a concentrated weekend schedule.

Employer: Integrated Resources, Inc (IRI) (hybrid QC role)

(hybrid QC role) Location: Hybrid – Norton & Cambridge, MA

Type: Contract

Pay: Not listed

Senior QC technical services role (8–12 years GMP) focused on specs, method transfer, stability, data trending, and investigations. Good if you like higher-level problem solving and cross-site work rather than routine bench testing only.

If something here fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—Norton roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.