Northwood’s transport scene is busy right now, with solid hourly pay for folks who like hands-on work and staying on the move. If you’ve got diesel, body shop, or courier experience, there’s good money on the table.

Employer: FedEx Freight

FedEx Freight Location: Northwood, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $31.63/hour (plus $5.50/hour more with A.S.E. Master Certification)

(plus more with A.S.E. Master Certification) Fleet maintenance role working on tractors, trailers, forklifts, and other equipment. Includes $1,000 annual tool allowance, shift differential pay, and tuition help for ASE certifications.

Employer: FedEx Freight

FedEx Freight Location: Northwood, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $31.63/hour (plus $5.50/hour more with A.S.E. Master Certification)

(plus more with A.S.E. Master Certification) Same core tech role at FedEx Freight, listed on Indeed. One year of vehicle maintenance or a trade-school certificate gets you in the door; you’ll handle preventive maintenance, basic diagnostics, and safety inspections.

Employer: FedEx Freight

FedEx Freight Location: Northwood, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $37.26/hour (plus $5.50/hour more with A.S.E. Master Certification)

(plus more with A.S.E. Master Certification) Higher-level role for techs with 5+ years experience. You’ll do advanced diagnostics, major repairs, and mentor junior techs while working on tractors, trailers, and forklifts.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx Express)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx Express) Location: Northwood, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.52/hour

Route coverage role delivering and picking up packages, Tues–Sat, 8:00–20:00. Good fit if you like driving, customer contact, and don’t mind long shifts.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx Express)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx Express) Location: Northwood, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.30/hour

Similar swing driver job, Tues–Sat, 7:00–19:00. You’ll cover different routes as needed, move packages up to 50 lbs (heavier with equipment/help), and need a clean driving record.

Employer: Penske Truck Leasing

Location: 2821 Innovative Dr., Northwood, OH 43619

Type: Full-time

Bonus: $10,000 sign-on bonus + $2.50/hour 2nd-shift premium

+ 2nd-shift premium 2nd-shift schedule, 4×10s (Mon–Thu or Tue–Fri). Advanced collision/body work on trucks and trailers with strong benefits, career growth, and I-CAR Gold-level training.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.