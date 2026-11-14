Northwood has some very sweet cats hoping to find their forever homes. Here are a few wonderful kitties at Pet Tails Rescue who are ready to meet you.

Breed: Turkish Van

Turkish Van Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Pet Tails Rescue

Phone: (603) 942-8905

Edith is a young Turkish Van kitten with a mostly orange/red coat. She’s still a baby, so she’ll need a family ready for kitten energy, playtime, and gentle guidance as she grows.

👉 Meet Edith and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Turkish Van

Turkish Van Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Pet Tails Rescue

Phone: (603) 942-8905

Archie is a baby Turkish Van boy with a mostly orange/red coat. As a young kitten, he’ll do best with a home that can give him lots of play, patience, and love while he learns the ropes of indoor life.

👉 Meet Archie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 4.5 months)

Baby (about 4.5 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Pet Tails Rescue

Phone: (603) 942-8905

DAPHNE is a 4½‑month‑old brown tabby who is an absolute hoot. She must have balls—she can entertain herself endlessly batting them around and will keep you laughing with her silly play. When she’s done playing, she’s very insistent about getting your attention for snuggles and is a super purrer.

She is excellent with other cats and with children, making her a great choice for a family home.

👉 Meet DAPHNE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your home, please reach out to Pet Tails Rescue at (603) 942-8905 or visit their listings online to learn more and set up a visit.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.