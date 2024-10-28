FREEPORT — Get ready for a night out, Freeport.

On Nov. 16, from 4 to 8 p.m., the Freeport Merchants Association will resume its annual get-together, Freeport Night Out, held at Props Brewery Hammock Bay.

The event will feature a vendor market, live music, food trucks, raffles and more. The vendor market will be held on the Props Brewery Green, while the Hammock Bay Farmers Market will be held on the Windmills Green.

Live music will include MECO at 4 p.m. on the Windmills Main Stage, followed by the Corey Fernandez Band at 7 p.m. on the Props Pavilion until 10 p.m. Attendees can participate in a sponsor punch card raffle, with a chance to win a cruise for two, which Ricky Fannin and Ethan Morrison of Homebiz Properties will provide.

Additionally, in partnership with Walton County Fire Rescue, the Rotary Satellite Club of Freeport hosts the Freeport Rotary's inaugural Fire Truck Pull. Teams of 10 will compete starting at 5 p.m.

Proceeds from the event and the truck pull will benefit VFW Post 4437.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: The Freeport Merchants Association announces the return of Freeport Night Out