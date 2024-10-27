Open in App
    • Northwest Florida Daily News

    Opinion: Positioning the Florida Panhandle for top nursing talent

    By Cristie Kedroski,

    2 days ago

    As our Panhandle communities continue to grow from once-rural areas to more bustling cities, Northwest Florida State College is laser-focused on building a larger foundation of nurses and other critical healthcare workers. We are fortunate to have the support of state and local leaders who share our vision for creating the healthiest, most robust Emerald Coast of tomorrow — and we are making significant progress toward this important goal.

    A $30 million renovation of our nursing building is well underway and slated for completion in early 2025 thanks to a grant from the Triumph Gulf Coast Corporation and $13 million in state construction funds. Once the renovation is completed, NWFSC can double the number of nurses it sends into the workforce each year.

    Governor DeSantis last month highlighted Florida’s success in enhancing the nursing talent pipeline through two funding initiatives: Prepping Institutions, Programs, Employers and Learners through Incentives for Nursing Education (PIPELINE) Fund; and the Linking Industry to Nursing Education (LINE) Fund. The governor has championed $380 million altogether for the PIPELINE and LINE nursing programs, a significant and much-needed investment that includes nearly $2.4 million to NWFSC.

    But given population and healthcare workforce trends, we must not let ourselves lose momentum.

    Walton County’s population will top 118,000 by 2045, a growth of 37 percent, according to the Office of Florida Economic and Demographic Research. Okaloosa County is projected to grow by almost 20 percent or more than 241,000 residents. Moreover, Okaloosa and Walton counties annually see more than 12 million tourists, including winter visitors who average lengthier stays of as much as three months. With this growth comes more demand for our local healthcare providers.

    Florida already has the highest percentage of senior residents in the United States, and it is projected that seniors will account for almost a third of Florida’s population by 2030, a significant increase from today’s 20 percent and one that places increasing strains on the healthcare system.

    Recent efforts have reduced the vacancy rate for registered nurses in the state from 21% in 2022 to 13% in 2023, but Florida is still projected to have a shortage of 60,000 nurses by 2035. We will need to grow the healthcare workforce in the wake of new federal minimum staffing requirements on nursing homes as well as projected shortages of doctors, nurses, and others across hospitals and other medical facilities.

    NWFSC is taking multiple steps to address the shortage and elevate our healthcare pipeline. The nursing building improvements include bringing in new digital platforms, virtual and augmented reality, game-based learning, and other technological innovations to ensure our nursing graduates continue to excel.

    Our Registered Nurse (RN) and Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) programs are nationally ranked, with 100% of program graduates finding nursing jobs.

    We are also reaching out to Licensed Practical Nurses trained at area technical colleges and recruiting them to earn their RNs and BSNs at NWFSC. Meanwhile, our other health sciences tracks like medical lab technology, physical therapist assistant, and radiography have the opportunity to bring students into other high-demand healthcare careers. We are introducing all of these programs to local high school students, veterans, and returning adult students.

    This is an important and exciting time for the healthcare talent landscape in northwest Florida. We are committed to leading the momentum for tomorrow’s nurses and other healthcare workers.

    Cristie Kedroski, Ed.D., is interim president at Northwest Florida State College.

    This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Opinion: Positioning the Florida Panhandle for top nursing talent

    villageidiot
    1d ago
    Florida is bad enough for nursing nurses will never be happy working in Florida and worse yet being a nurse in the villages Florida where you basically volunteer your breaks come early with no pay leave late with no pay.
    Larry None ya
    2d ago
    No one wants to work in a State where uncle DeSantis is watching and waiting to arrest them o er abortions
