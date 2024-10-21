Open in App
    • Northwest Florida Daily News

    Raw sewage on the ground: State temporarily closes mobile restaurant in Okaloosa County

    By Staff reports,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lR0eA_0wFsD5FB00

    You can use the database to search by county or by restaurant name .

    Florida's restaurant owners are not required to post restaurant inspection results where guests can see them. So every week, we provide that information for you.

    For a complete list of local restaurant inspections, including violations not requiring warnings or administrative action, visit our Okaloosa County restaurant inspections site .

    Here's the breakdown for recent health inspections in Okaloosa County, Florida, for the week of Oct. 14-20, 2024. Please note that some more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

    Disclaimer: The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as a 'snapshot' of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

    For full restaurant inspection details, visit our Okaloosa County restaurant inspection site .

    Which Okaloosa County restaurants got perfect scores on their health inspections?

    These restaurants met all standards during their Oct. 14-20 inspections and no violations were found.

    ** Restaurants that failed an inspection and aced a follow-up inspection in the same week

    Which Okaloosa County restaurants were temporarily closed by inspectors?

    These restaurants failed their Oct. 14-20 inspections and were temporarily closed. Follow-upinspections are required.

    Wings on Wheels

    Mobile food dispensing vehicle

    Complaint Inspection on Oct. 17

    Facility Temporarily Closed: Operations ordered stopped until violations are corrected.

    6 total violations, with 2 high-priority violations

    • High Priority - Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license: License expired on June 1, 2024. **Admin Complaint**
    • High Priority - Raw sewage on ground: Grey water is leaking directly onto the ground from the unit because the tank fell off. **Warning**

    Which Okaloosa County restaurants had high-priority violations?

    Wings on Wheels

    Mobile food dispensing vehicle

    Complaint Inspection on Oct. 17

    Facility Temporarily Closed: Operations ordered stopped until violations are corrected.

    6 total violations, with 2 high-priority violations

    • High Priority - Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license: License expired on June 1, 2024. **Admin Complaint**
    • High Priority - Raw sewage on ground: Grey water is leaking directly onto the ground from the unit because the tank fell off. **Warning**

    What agency inspects restaurants in Florida?

    Routine regulation and inspection of restaurants is conducted by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The Department of Health is responsible for investigation and control of food-borne illness outbreaks associated with all food establishments.

    How do I report a dirty restaurant in Florida?

    If you see abuses of state standards, report them and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation will send inspectors. Call the Florida DBPR at 850-487-1395 or report a restaurant for health violations online .

    Get the whole story at our restaurant inspection database .

    What does all that terminology in Florida restaurant inspections mean?

    Basic violations are those considered against best practices.

    A warning is issued after an inspector documents violations that must be corrected by a certain date or within a specified number of days from receipt of the inspection report.

    An administrative complaint is a form of legal action taken by the division. Insufficient compliance after a warning, a pattern of repeat violations or existence of serious conditions that warrant immediate action may result in the division initiating an administrative complaint against the establishment. Says the division website: "Correcting the violations is important, but penalties may still result from violations corrected after the warning time was over."

    An emergency order — when a restaurant is closed by the inspector — is based on an immediate threat to the public. Here, the Division of Hotels and Restaurants director has determined that the establishment must stop doing business and any division license is suspended to protect health, safety or welfare of the public.

    A 24-hour call-back inspection will be performed after an emergency closure or suspension of license.

    This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Raw sewage on the ground: State temporarily closes mobile restaurant in Okaloosa County

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Derrick
    1d ago
    CT gig
    Theresa Lipert
    1d ago
    Juana’s probably is one! They don’t even change the trash in the woman bathroom. It stinks of old used tampons 🤢
    View all comments
