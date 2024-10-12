Open in App
    Eglin Air Force Base advises public of night-flying operations beginning on Oct. 15

    By Northwest Florida Daily News,

    2 days ago

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE — Officials from the 96th Test Wing advise the public that starting on Oct. 15, residents in Okaloosa County may hear more aircraft noise at night.

    The 60th Fighter Squadron will conduct night training between 7 and 9 p.m. Oct. 15-17. According to Eglin, night flying is required to fulfill training qualifications.

    For more information, contact Team Eglin's public affairs office at 850-882-3931.

    This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Eglin Air Force Base advises public of night-flying operations beginning on Oct. 15

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Awake=Woke
    23h ago
    Love hearing these sounds of freedom, and watching them.
    View all comments
