13 Okaloosa County restaurants get perfect scores in state inspections

Florida's restaurant owners are not required to post restaurant inspection results where guests can see them. So every week, we provide that information for you.

Here's the breakdown for recent health inspections in Okaloosa County, Florida, for the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2024. Please note that some more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

Disclaimer: The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as a 'snapshot' of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

Which Okaloosa County restaurants got perfect scores on their health inspections?

These restaurants met all standards during their Sept. 30-Oct. 6 inspections and no violations were found.

** Restaurants that failed an inspection and aced a follow-up inspection in the same week

Which Okaloosa County restaurants did not pass the first inspection?

1027 John Sims Pkwy, Niceville

Complaint Inspection on Oct. 4

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

22 total violations, with 9 high-priority violations

High Priority - Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Walk in cooler - Cooked beans 51F cook - cool per operator greater than 24 hrs. ( see stop sale ) **Warning**

High Priority - Dishmachine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dishmachine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dishmachine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Less than 25 ppm chlorine x 3 attempts **Warning**

High Priority - Employees failed to wash hands before putting on gloves to initiate a task working with food. Cook line employees did not properly wash hands when changing gloves upon going from handling raw proteins to ready to eat cooked food. **Warning**

High Priority - Pesticide/insecticide labeled for household use only present in establishment. Raid pest spray located next to food storage bags - dry storage area.

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Repackaged raw chicken above beef and pork ( unwrapped bacon)

High Priority - Single-use gloves not changed as needed after changing tasks or when damaged or soiled. Multiple instances of employees leaving the cook-line to perform other tasks and returning without changing gloves and washing hands. **Warning**

High Priority - Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Walk in cooler - Cooked beans 51F cook - cool per operator greater than 24 hrs. ( see stop sale ) **Warning**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Cook line low boys - cut tomatoes 46, mixed vegetables 49 / 59, raw beef 45, raw chicken 45F Per operator and staff less than 4 hrs. Operator advised to ice products for rapid cooling and to facilitate cold holding at or below 41F **Repeat Violation** **Warning**

High Priority - Toxic substance/chemical improperly stored. WD40 spray stored next to vinegar in kitchen .

What agency inspects restaurants in Florida?

Routine regulation and inspection of restaurants is conducted by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The Department of Health is responsible for investigation and control of food-borne illness outbreaks associated with all food establishments.

How do I report a dirty restaurant in Florida?

If you see abuses of state standards, report them and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation will send inspectors. Call the Florida DBPR at 850-487-1395 or report a restaurant for health violations online .

What does all that terminology in Florida restaurant inspections mean?

Basic violations are those considered against best practices.

A warning is issued after an inspector documents violations that must be corrected by a certain date or within a specified number of days from receipt of the inspection report.

An administrative complaint is a form of legal action taken by the division. Insufficient compliance after a warning, a pattern of repeat violations or existence of serious conditions that warrant immediate action may result in the division initiating an administrative complaint against the establishment. Says the division website: "Correcting the violations is important, but penalties may still result from violations corrected after the warning time was over."

An emergency order — when a restaurant is closed by the inspector — is based on an immediate threat to the public. Here, the Division of Hotels and Restaurants director has determined that the establishment must stop doing business and any division license is suspended to protect health, safety or welfare of the public.

A 24-hour call-back inspection will be performed after an emergency closure or suspension of license.

