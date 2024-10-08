Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Northwest Florida Daily News

    13 Okaloosa County restaurants get perfect scores in state inspections

    By Staff reports,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=028VCb_0vyPhAoy00

    You can use the database to search by county or by restaurant name .

    Florida's restaurant owners are not required to post restaurant inspection results where guests can see them. So every week, we provide that information for you.

    For a complete list of local restaurant inspections, including violations not requiring warnings or administrative action, visit our Okaloosa County restaurant inspections site .

    Here's the breakdown for recent health inspections in Okaloosa County, Florida, for the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2024. Please note that some more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

    Disclaimer: The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as a 'snapshot' of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

    For full restaurant inspection details, visit our Okaloosa County restaurant inspection site .

    Which Okaloosa County restaurants got perfect scores on their health inspections?

    These restaurants met all standards during their Sept. 30-Oct. 6 inspections and no violations were found.

    ** Restaurants that failed an inspection and aced a follow-up inspection in the same week

    Which Okaloosa County restaurants did not pass the first inspection?

    Chapala Authentic Mexican Restaurant and Grill

    1027 John Sims Pkwy, Niceville

    Complaint Inspection on Oct. 4

    Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

    22 total violations, with 9 high-priority violations

    • High Priority - Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Walk in cooler - Cooked beans 51F cook - cool per operator greater than 24 hrs. ( see stop sale ) **Warning**
    • High Priority - Dishmachine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dishmachine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dishmachine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Less than 25 ppm chlorine x 3 attempts **Warning**
    • High Priority - Employees failed to wash hands before putting on gloves to initiate a task working with food. Cook line employees did not properly wash hands when changing gloves upon going from handling raw proteins to ready to eat cooked food. **Warning**
    • High Priority - Pesticide/insecticide labeled for household use only present in establishment. Raid pest spray located next to food storage bags - dry storage area.
    • High Priority - Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Repackaged raw chicken above beef and pork ( unwrapped bacon)
    • High Priority - Single-use gloves not changed as needed after changing tasks or when damaged or soiled. Multiple instances of employees leaving the cook-line to perform other tasks and returning without changing gloves and washing hands. **Warning**
    • High Priority - Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Walk in cooler - Cooked beans 51F cook - cool per operator greater than 24 hrs. ( see stop sale ) **Warning**
    • High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Cook line low boys - cut tomatoes 46, mixed vegetables 49 / 59, raw beef 45, raw chicken 45F Per operator and staff less than 4 hrs. Operator advised to ice products for rapid cooling and to facilitate cold holding at or below 41F **Repeat Violation** **Warning**
    • High Priority - Toxic substance/chemical improperly stored. WD40 spray stored next to vinegar in kitchen .

    What agency inspects restaurants in Florida?

    Routine regulation and inspection of restaurants is conducted by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The Department of Health is responsible for investigation and control of food-borne illness outbreaks associated with all food establishments.

    How do I report a dirty restaurant in Florida?

    If you see abuses of state standards, report them and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation will send inspectors. Call the Florida DBPR at 850-487-1395 or report a restaurant for health violations online .

    Get the whole story at our restaurant inspection database .

    What does all that terminology in Florida restaurant inspections mean?

    Basic violations are those considered against best practices.

    A warning is issued after an inspector documents violations that must be corrected by a certain date or within a specified number of days from receipt of the inspection report.

    An administrative complaint is a form of legal action taken by the division. Insufficient compliance after a warning, a pattern of repeat violations or existence of serious conditions that warrant immediate action may result in the division initiating an administrative complaint against the establishment. Says the division website: "Correcting the violations is important, but penalties may still result from violations corrected after the warning time was over."

    An emergency order — when a restaurant is closed by the inspector — is based on an immediate threat to the public. Here, the Division of Hotels and Restaurants director has determined that the establishment must stop doing business and any division license is suspended to protect health, safety or welfare of the public.

    A 24-hour call-back inspection will be performed after an emergency closure or suspension of license.

    This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: 13 Okaloosa County restaurants get perfect scores in state inspections

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Suspect: Black Alabama Man Found Hanged After Lawsuit Against Police, ‘It’s Not Suicide,’ Says Family
    Bossip1 day ago
    Man Wanted on Statutory Rape Warrant Arrested by Ridgeland Police
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    4 Florida Towns That Are Proving to Be Hurricane-Proof
    moneytalksnews.com3 days ago
    TikToker Banned from Walmart After Filming Herself Shoplifting Says She 'Usually' Doesn't Get Caught
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Firefighters aid homeless as anti-camping law takes effect
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Mike Connors ('Mannix') and Barbara Hale ('Perry Mason') Both Died on the Same Day: January 27, 2017
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen5 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile8 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post7 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA12 days ago
    Feds on track to finalize coal leasing ban despite Wyoming, industry protests
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post15 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    New Breakfast and Lunch Café Coming to Delray Beach
    Business Debut10 hours ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy