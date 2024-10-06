NICEVILLE — Two organizations in Northwest Florida are teaming up to hold Amazing Kids Day.

Hosted by the Okaloosa County School District and WSRE PBS in Pensacola, Amazing Kids Day is billed as a sensory-friendly event that presents educational resources and fun activities designed for children with autism and special needs.

The free event will be held at the Fort Walton Beach Public Library on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees can enjoy various activities for children and educational resources from multiple groups, such as Sacred Heart Academy, Autism Pensacola, Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, Key Tutoring Resources, Western Panhandle Early Steps and PBS KIDS.

The event will accommodate a limited number of children. To register for the event, visit www.wsre.org/events/amazing-kids-day .

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Okaloosa Schools, WSRE PBS team up for sensory-friendly Amazing Kids Day on Oct. 19