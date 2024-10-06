SANTA ROSA BEACH — Do you love books? Would you like to add to your extensive collection and help the community? Well, you might be in luck.

On Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Friends of the Coastal Branch Library in Santa Rosa Beach invites book lovers from across the Emerald Coast to participate in what it bills as the "biggest book sale of the year."

This year's book sale lives up to its promise. The event will feature more than 3,500 books spanning every genre, all priced at $2 or less, with the only exception being rare finds. Children's books will also be available for families at five books for $1. Those looking to add to their music and movie collection are also in luck, as CDs and DVDs will be available.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together, find great deals, and support our local library,” said Carol Buchanan, book shop manager, in a news release. “With over 2,500 books from recent donations added to our already impressive inventory, it’s an exciting day for book lovers, and it truly is a social event that brings us all closer as a community.”

All proceeds from the event will help fund various programs, including the Summer Reading Program, the Adult Winter Series and artist receptions hosted at the non-profit. Attendees are encouraged to bring either cash or a check, as card payments will not be accepted.

For more information about the event, call the Coastal Branch Library at 850-267-2809. The library is located at 437 Greenway Trail in Santa Rosa Beach.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Coastal Branch Library to host the biggest book sale of the year on Oct. 26