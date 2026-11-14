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Northville
🛒 Northville, MI Retail Jobs – Multiple Supervisor & Manager Roles
13 days ago
Northville’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores hiring leaders to keep things running smoothly. If you like coaching teams and helping customers, these are worth a look.
Operations Manager – CVS Pharmacy
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Northville, MI
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $19.00 – $29.00/hour
- Application window closes: 12/28/2026
This role helps run the whole store: staffing, inventory, sales, and customer service. Good fit if you have strong people skills, can work a flexible schedule (including some overnights/weekends), and want solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement options.
Assistant Store Manager – Kohl’s
- Employer: Kohl’s
- Location: Northville, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
You’ll oversee store operations or merchandising, lead a team, and drive sales and profit. Great if you’ve supervised people before, enjoy training others, and can work days, nights, weekends, and holidays.
Full-Time Customer Service Supervisor – Kohl’s
- Employer: Kohl’s
- Location: Northville, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay starts at: $18.10/hour
You’ll be the go-to person at the registers and customer service desk, coaching associates and handling tricky transactions and cash processes. Good step if you have some lead/supervisor experience and like being on the front line with customers.
Overnight Stocking Supervisor – Meijer
- Employer: Meijer
- Location: Northville, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead the overnight team to keep shelves stocked and the store looking sharp, while hitting sales and shrink goals. Comes with weekly pay, team member discount, paid education assistance, and other Meijer rewards.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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