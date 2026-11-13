Northville’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people (or pets!) there are some solid options here right now.

Employer: Woof Gang Northville

Woof Gang Northville Location: Northville, MI

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $70,000–$120,000+ per year (50% commission + 100% tips, W-2)

Newer local shop with an established client base, strong earning potential, and a sign-on bonus up to $1,000. Great fit if you have 2+ years grooming experience and want your own station, steady bookings, and benefits like health, dental, and vision for eligible full-time staff.

Employer: Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa

Location: Northville, MI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Front-of-house leadership role for someone who loves sales, customer service, and wellness. You’ll run the front desk, train sales associates, help with payroll and scheduling, and coach the team on memberships and upgrades.

Employer: Twins Coney Island

Location: Northville, MI

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $20.00–$25.00 per hour

Daytime morning shift line cook role, working closely with a head chef. They want 2+ years experience and weekend availability, especially for busy Saturday and Sunday breakfast service.

If something here looks close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—details like hours and exact duties are often flexible if you’re a good fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.