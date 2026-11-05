🏥 Northville, MI Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Northville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on therapy to state jobs with solid benefits. Here are a few strong picks hiring now.

Employer: Athletico

Athletico Location: Northville, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,000–$100,000/year

Work with a variety of patients while growing your skills in a supportive, team-focused clinic. This role comes with strong benefits, CEU support, mentorship, and even AI-powered documentation tools so you can stay focused on patient care.

Employer: The Linden Center

The Linden Center Location: Northville, MI (in-person)

Type: Full-time and part-time options

Full-time and part-time options Pay: $16.00–$20.00/hour

Support children ages 2–8 with autism in a playful, preschool-like setting using ABA. Great fit if you enjoy working with kids; offers PTO, paid sick time, flexible schedules, and professional development support.

Employer: State of Michigan (MDHHS)

Location: Northville, MI / Westland, MI

Type: Full-time

Provide daily care and support for patients with mental and physical disabilities in a psychiatric hospital setting. This state role offers structured training, clear experience levels (6, 7, E8), and the stability and benefits that come with government employment.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles or future openings listed.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.