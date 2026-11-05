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🏥 Northville, MI Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Northville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on therapy to state jobs with solid benefits. Here are a few strong picks hiring now.
Physical Therapist – Northville Clinic
- Employer: Athletico
- Location: Northville, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $78,000–$100,000/year
Work with a variety of patients while growing your skills in a supportive, team-focused clinic. This role comes with strong benefits, CEU support, mentorship, and even AI-powered documentation tools so you can stay focused on patient care.
Behavior Technician / ABA Therapist
- Employer: The Linden Center
- Location: Northville, MI (in-person)
- Type: Full-time and part-time options
- Pay: $16.00–$20.00/hour
Support children ages 2–8 with autism in a playful, preschool-like setting using ABA. Great fit if you enjoy working with kids; offers PTO, paid sick time, flexible schedules, and professional development support.
Resident Care Aide 6–E8
- Employer: State of Michigan (MDHHS)
- Location: Northville, MI / Westland, MI
- Type: Full-time
Provide daily care and support for patients with mental and physical disabilities in a psychiatric hospital setting. This state role offers structured training, clear experience levels (6, 7, E8), and the stability and benefits that come with government employment.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles or future openings listed.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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