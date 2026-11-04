🧑‍💼 Several HR Openings in Northville, MI at Tenneco

Northville’s HR scene is busy right now, especially in automotive and manufacturing. If you’ve got solid HR experience, there are a couple of strong corporate roles open at Tenneco.

Employer: Tenneco

Tenneco Location: Northville, MI (Americas regional role)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead the Talent Acquisition team across the Americas, owning strategy and delivery for critical hiring. This role is a fit if you’ve led recruiting teams before, can present clear hiring data to senior leaders, and like balancing hands-on recruiting with big-picture planning.

Employer: Tenneco

Tenneco Location: Northville, MI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Broad corporate HR generalist role supporting the HR Manager in a fast-paced office setting. You’ll handle recruiting and onboarding, benefits administration, HR reporting and data, training support, succession planning, and employee relations while keeping everything compliant with employment laws.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on team, scope, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.