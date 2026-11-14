Northport’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. Good mix of entry-level and experienced roles, with solid benefits and room to grow.

Employer: NHS Management, LLC (Aspire Physical Recovery Center of West Alabama)

NHS Management, LLC (Aspire Physical Recovery Center of West Alabama) Location: Northport, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00/hour while training, pay increase after CNA certification

No CNA license yet? This role lets you earn while you learn with free on-site CNA training, benefits (BCBS health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO), and a clear growth path from Nursing Assistant → RN → Nurse Leader.

Employer: Forest Manor Health and Rehab

Location: Northport, AL

Type: Weekend management role (RN)

Weekend management role (RN) Pay: Not listed

Perfect if you’re an RN who wants a leadership track and weekend-focused schedule. New grads are welcome, with paid training, health/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k), and chances for overtime.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Northport, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role in home dialysis supporting patients with hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Great fit if you have a PCT certification and patient care experience and want steady hours, close patient relationships, and a structured national training program.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.