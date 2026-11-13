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🏥 Northport, AL Healthcare Jobs with Multiple RN & PT Openings
Northport’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you want a stable staff role or a higher‑pay travel contract.
Below are several RN and Physical Therapist roles hiring now in Northport, AL.
Physical Therapist – $10,000 Sign-On Bonus (Outpatient Ortho)
- Employer: Drayer Physical Therapy Institute (Upstream Rehabilitation)
- Location: Northport, AL
- Salary: $80,000–$90,000/year + achievable monthly bonus
- Type: Full-time (also hiring part-time and PRN)
Outpatient ortho PT with a $10K sign-on bonus, strong mentorship, and clear growth paths (including residency/fellowship and potential clinic ownership). Great fit if you want to focus on patient care with admin support and solid benefits.
Travel Physical Therapist – $1,740/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Northport, AL
- Pay: $1,740 per week (36 hours)
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 12‑hour day shifts
Short‑term travel PT role with guaranteed stipends for facility‑initiated call‑offs, which helps keep your income steady. Good option if you like 3 long shifts a week and want to test out travel life.
Travel Outpatient Physical Therapist – $1,859/week
- Employer: Centra Healthcare Solutions
- Location: Northport, AL
- Pay: $1,859 per week (40 hours)
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 8‑hour day shifts
Outpatient PT contract with daytime 8‑hour shifts and strong travel perks like mileage reimbursement, health coverage, 401(k) match, and CEU support. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of outpatient PT experience and want steady weekday hours.
RN Unit Manager – Long-Term Care & Rehab
- Employer: Glen Haven Health and Rehabilitation
- Location: Northport, AL
- Salary: Competitive pay based on experience
- Type: Full-time
Leadership role for an Alabama-licensed RN overseeing a unit in a long‑term care and rehab setting. Comes with health benefits, PTO, 401(k), and a chance to mentor staff and shape resident care.
RN – DCH Health System
- Employer: DCH Health System
- Location: Northport, AL
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Hospital RN role focused on direct patient care and team leadership, including supervising LPNs and support staff. Requires AL RN license and AHA BLS, and offers a fast‑paced environment with opportunities to grow your clinical and leadership skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have multiple openings and related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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