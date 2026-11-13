Northport’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you want a stable staff role or a higher‑pay travel contract.

Below are several RN and Physical Therapist roles hiring now in Northport, AL.

Employer: Drayer Physical Therapy Institute (Upstream Rehabilitation)

Drayer Physical Therapy Institute (Upstream Rehabilitation) Location: Northport, AL

Salary: $80,000–$90,000/year + achievable monthly bonus

+ achievable monthly bonus Type: Full-time (also hiring part-time and PRN)

Outpatient ortho PT with a $10K sign-on bonus, strong mentorship, and clear growth paths (including residency/fellowship and potential clinic ownership). Great fit if you want to focus on patient care with admin support and solid benefits.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Northport, AL

Pay: $1,740 per week (36 hours)

(36 hours) Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 12‑hour day shifts

Short‑term travel PT role with guaranteed stipends for facility‑initiated call‑offs, which helps keep your income steady. Good option if you like 3 long shifts a week and want to test out travel life.

Employer: Centra Healthcare Solutions

Centra Healthcare Solutions Location: Northport, AL

Pay: $1,859 per week (40 hours)

(40 hours) Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 8‑hour day shifts

Outpatient PT contract with daytime 8‑hour shifts and strong travel perks like mileage reimbursement, health coverage, 401(k) match, and CEU support. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of outpatient PT experience and want steady weekday hours.

Employer: Glen Haven Health and Rehabilitation

Location: Northport, AL

Salary: Competitive pay based on experience

Type: Full-time

Leadership role for an Alabama-licensed RN overseeing a unit in a long‑term care and rehab setting. Comes with health benefits, PTO, 401(k), and a chance to mentor staff and shape resident care.

Employer: DCH Health System

Location: Northport, AL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Hospital RN role focused on direct patient care and team leadership, including supervising LPNs and support staff. Requires AL RN license and AHA BLS, and offers a fast‑paced environment with opportunities to grow your clinical and leadership skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have multiple openings and related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.