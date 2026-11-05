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🛒 Northport, AL Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles
Northport’s retail scene is steady right now, with national brands hiring for friendly, people-first roles. If you like staying busy and helping customers, these openings are worth a look.
Store Associate – CVS Health
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Northport, AL
- Type: Part-time (about 29 hrs/week)
- Pay: $15.00 – $18.00/hour
- Application window closes: 01/04/2027
Help customers with everyday health needs, run the register, restock shelves, and support areas like photo, beauty, and sometimes pharmacy. Part-time roles here come with access to dental, vision, wellness resources, employee discounts, and other benefits depending on hours and eligibility.
Cashier – Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd
- Employer: Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd
- Location: Northport, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Front-of-house role where you greet guests, run the register, bag orders, and help customers find what they need. You’ll be on your feet, using scanners and cash registers, and you’ll get on-the-job training; must be 16+.
Automotive Assistant & Service Managers – Mavis Tires & Brakes
- Employer: Mavis Tires & Brakes at Discount Prices
- Location: Northport / Tuscaloosa, AL area
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive weekly pay + weekly incentive compensation (exact amount not listed)
Lead customer service at a busy tire and auto shop: help customers choose tires and services, manage workflow for techs, and support store operations. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, PTO, life insurance, and on-the-job training, plus open interviews 7 days a week.
If something here fits your skills, apply soon and don’t be shy about following up with the store or recruiter.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.