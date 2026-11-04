🛒 Northport, AL retail jobs with multiple hiring employers

Northport’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands and local favorites adding to their teams. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2306

Walmart Supercenter Location: Northport, AL (McFarland Blvd)

Pay: $15 – $28/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

+ performance incentives and possible shift premiums Type: Part-Time (mid-shift, closing)

(mid-shift, closing) Help stock food and consumables, build seasonal displays, and take care of customers. Comes with health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) even for part-timers.

Employer: Hibbett

Location: Northport, AL (Northport Corners)

Pay: $9.00/hour

Type: Part-Time

Classic retail role where you greet customers, hit sales goals, and keep the store looking sharp. Good fit if you enjoy a fast pace, learning products, and building customer relationships.

Employer: Whistle Express Car Wash

Location: Northport, AL

Pay: $13.00 – $17.00/hour

Type: Full-Time

Lead the crew on the lot, handle openings/closings, and keep customers moving safely through the wash. Great for someone who wants leadership experience and doesn’t mind physical, outdoor work.

Employer: Alabama Goodwill Industries, Inc.

Location: Northport, AL

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-Time

Mix of cashiering, stocking, and customer service in a thrift retail setting, helping keep the store organized and welcoming. Good if you like staying active, working with donations, and supporting a mission-driven nonprofit.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same spot or nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.