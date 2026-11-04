undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Northport
🛒 Northport, AL retail jobs with multiple hiring employers
2 days ago
Northport’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands and local favorites adding to their teams. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.
Food/Consumables Team Associate (Part-Time)
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2306
- Location: Northport, AL (McFarland Blvd)
- Pay: $15 – $28/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums
- Type: Part-Time (mid-shift, closing)
- Help stock food and consumables, build seasonal displays, and take care of customers. Comes with health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) even for part-timers.
Sales Associate (Part-Time) – Northport Corners
- Employer: Hibbett
- Location: Northport, AL (Northport Corners)
- Pay: $9.00/hour
- Type: Part-Time
- Classic retail role where you greet customers, hit sales goals, and keep the store looking sharp. Good fit if you enjoy a fast pace, learning products, and building customer relationships.
Shift Lead
- Employer: Whistle Express Car Wash
- Location: Northport, AL
- Pay: $13.00 – $17.00/hour
- Type: Full-Time
- Lead the crew on the lot, handle openings/closings, and keep customers moving safely through the wash. Great for someone who wants leadership experience and doesn’t mind physical, outdoor work.
GGC Retail Team Member (FT)
- Employer: Alabama Goodwill Industries, Inc.
- Location: Northport, AL
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-Time
- Mix of cashiering, stocking, and customer service in a thrift retail setting, helping keep the store organized and welcoming. Good if you like staying active, working with donations, and supporting a mission-driven nonprofit.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same spot or nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.