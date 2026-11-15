Northglenn has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from apartments to auto shops to shoes. If you like talking with people and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Greystar

Greystar Location: Northglenn, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00 – $25.00/hour

Anticipated closing date: December 31, 2026

Help welcome new residents, plan fun community events, and support leasing at a brand-new apartment community. This role is great if you’re organized, love hosting events, and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, bonuses, and more.

Employer: Pep Boys

Pep Boys Location: Northglenn, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.16 – $19.80/hour + sales commission + flat rate on labor hours

Be the first point of contact for customers bringing in their cars, help schedule service, and handle basic auto tasks like oil changes and tire work. Good fit if you have auto service experience, like a fast-paced shop, and want benefits, PTO, holiday pay, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Famous Footwear (Caleres)

Famous Footwear (Caleres) Location: Northglenn, CO

Type: Part-time

Help customers find the right shoes, keep the store organized, and support daily retail tasks. This is a solid option if you want flexible hours, a 30% shoe discount, relaxed dress code, and the chance to grow within a big footwear company.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on hours, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.