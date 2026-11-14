Northglenn has a few solid transportation and auto shop roles open right now, good for folks who like cars and staying on the move.

Employer: Pep Boys

Pep Boys Location: Northglenn, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.16 – $19.80 per hour, based on experience

Hands-on shop role doing oil changes, tire work, basic inspections, and light repairs while you learn more advanced skills. Good fit if you’re 18+, have a valid driver’s license, and want to grow your career as an auto tech with benefits and 401(k) match.

Note: There’s a duplicate posting for this same role; details are the same.

Employer: O'Meara Ford

Location: Northglenn, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18 – $21 per hour

Customer-facing role where you greet guests, move vehicles, and keep the service area organized. Great if you have a clean driving record, positive attitude, and want health benefits, 401(k), and discounts on vehicles and service.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.