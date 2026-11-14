undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fort Collins Man Convicted of Attempted Murder in Brutal Apartment Attack
By Blaine,2 days ago
Jury finds Ethan Campbell guilty on all charges after prosecutors present evidence linking him to a 2024 assault. A Larimer County jury has found Ethan William Campbell guilty of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and first-degree burglary in connection with a violent attack on a woman inside her Fort Collins apartment in May 2024.