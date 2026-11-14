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Larimer Chorale Celebrates 50 Years With Powerful Carmina Burana Performance
By Blaine,12 days ago
Fort Collins concert brings together adult and children’s voices, professional soloists, and orchestra for a milestone season. One of Northern Colorado’s longstanding musical organizations is celebrating a major milestone with a performance of one of the world’s most recognizable choral masterpieces. The Larimer Chorale will present Carl...