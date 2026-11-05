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Credit Union of Colorado Employees Volunteer More Than 700 Hours During Annual Here to Help Day
By Blaine,7 days ago
Fort Collins-area team members support KidsPak as more than 180 volunteers give back to nonprofit organizations across Colorado. Credit Union of Colorado employees recently joined friends and family members for the organization’s annual Here to Help Day, volunteering at 15 nonprofit organizations across the state, including KidsPak in Northern Colorado.