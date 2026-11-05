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Three Arrested in Loveland I-25 Shooting That Left Two Seriously Injured
By Blaine,5 days ago
LOVELAND — Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a September shooting near Interstate 25 and Eisenhower Boulevard that left two people with life-threatening injuries, according to the Loveland Police Department. The investigation began shortly after midnight on September 21, when officers responded to an iPhone crash notification...
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