Northfield is a solid spot right now if you like working with cars. Bridgestone/Firestone has several roles open at the same shop, from entry-level tech to lead.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care)

Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care) Location: Northfield, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $29.10 – $58.73/hour flat-rate (based on work available, productivity, and experience)

Lead the shop on diagnostics and repairs (brakes, suspension, electrical, A/C, drivability) while mentoring other techs. Good fit if you have strong experience, multiple ASEs, and want day‑1 medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, 401(k) match, and company‑funded ASE certifications.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas

Location: Northfield, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Flat‑rate (performance‑based; exact range not listed in this posting)

Hands‑on role doing oil changes, inspections, brakes, tires, batteries, and road tests while you build your skills under senior techs. Great if you’ve got basic mechanical know‑how and want on‑the‑job training, ASE test fees paid, day‑1 benefits, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Firestone Complete Auto Care (Bridgestone Retail Operations)

(Bridgestone Retail Operations) Location: Northfield, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Flat‑rate (performance‑based; exact range not listed in this posting)

Very similar tech role at the same brand: maintenance, inspections, tire work, and basic repairs with support from experienced teammates. You get day‑1 medical/dental/vision, paid time off, 401(k) match, daily pay option, and company‑funded ASE certifications.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full details, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.