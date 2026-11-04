150 years of the Northfield News: A community's history in print

The Northfield News wasn't always the Northfield News. In fact, it wasn't even from Northfield.

Originally called the Dundas News, the publication moved to Northfield three years later, beginning a 150-year history of mergers, changing ownership, technological advancements and the occasional brush with national history.

Along the way, the newspaper documented everything from the end of the Spanish-American War to the everyday happenings of a growing Minnesota town.

From Dundas to Northfield

Henry E. Lawrence established the Dundas News, which was first published Nov. 4, 1876, just two months after the James-Younger Gang’s historic bank raid.

Lawrence published the newspaper in Dundas for approximately three years before moving his printing operation to Northfield in 1879, where the publication became known as the Northfield News.

It was hardly the only newspaper in the area.

The Rice County Journal, founded in 1872 by Charles Augustus Wheaton, was among several competing publications serving Northfield during the late 19th century. Others included the Northfield Independent, the Northfield Ledger and the Dundas Enterprise.

In 1884, the Dundas News and Rice County Journal consolidated to form the Northfield News.

The newspaper's early history was marked by changing ownership, competing publications and a printing industry that looked almost nothing like it does today.

In its earliest years, newspaper production required considerable manual labor. Type was set by hand, printing presses depended on mechanical power and each issue represented hours of physical work.

A retrospective published in the 1926 anniversary edition described how the News gradually introduced new printing equipment, from more efficient presses to machines that could set type and fold newspapers.

The changes helped transform a small-town publishing operation into an established community institution.

One of the most influential figures in that transformation was Joel P. Heatwole, who acquired an interest in the newspaper in 1888 and helped shape its editorial direction.

Heatwole became a prominent publisher and political figure, using the newspaper to advocate for issues he believed would benefit the community.

Heatwole's position in Congress also gave the Northfield News a remarkable advantage in covering national events. According to an article by longtime editor Maggie Lee published in the newspaper's centennial edition in 1976, the News became the first newspaper in Minnesota to announce the end of the Spanish-American War in 1898, thanks to information Heatwole received while serving Congress in Washington, D.C.

Heatwolve’s influence was significant enough that the News dedicated its entire 50th anniversary edition to his memory, featuring a large portrait of him on the front page. The tribute described Heatwole as a journalist whose influence extended beyond the printing press and into public life.

By 1925, the News employed a staff of editors, press operators, typesetters and other workers responsible for getting the newspaper into readers' hands.

A photograph published in the anniversary edition shows 14 employees, including managing editor Herman Roe, city editor Carl Weicht and local editor Agatha Doyle.

A record of everyday life

While the newspaper's early publishers helped establish its reputation, the stories filling its pages reflected the everyday lives of Northfield residents.

Some chronicled major developments, including the growth of Carleton and St. Olaf colleges, changes in local government and the construction of buildings that transformed the city's landscape.

Others captured moments that might otherwise have disappeared from the historical record.

In December 1970, a historical column revisited stories dating back nearly a century, including the 1895 destruction of the Walcott flouring mills near Faribault and a 1920 announcement that hundreds of Carleton alumni had contributed more than $46,000 toward a fundraising campaign.

A similar column recalled the local response to World War II, including Northfield residents gathering clothing and shoes for people in war-ravaged Norway.

Even the newspaper's advertisements became a record of the city's changing character.

A special supplement published Aug. 12, 1971, featured advertisements for businesses including Groh's Music Store, Dundas State Bank, Bierman Furniture and Hiley's Northfield Greenhouse.

Groh's advertised guitars, records, stereos and cassette tapes. The Paper Shop offered typewriters, ribbons and office supplies. KYMN Radio promoted its programming on the AM dial at 1080.

Dundas State Bank, meanwhile, advertised its new generation of banking, including checking accounts with a $90 minimum balance and a 9-cent charge for balances falling below that amount.

The advertisements, many for businesses that have since disappeared or changed hands, now offer a glimpse into Northfield's commercial history.

The same 1971 supplement featured stories about college students living off campus, volunteer programs, arts organizations, transportation and efforts to beautify the Cannon River.

Several stories were written by college students, reflecting the relationship between the newspaper and Northfield's two colleges.

One article detailed plans by Carleton students to design and construct a sculpture along the Cannon River as part of a river beautification project.

Another explored how St. Olaf and Carleton students were working with local schools to tutor younger children.

The people behind the pages

Throughout the newspaper's history, its influence has depended not only on the stories published but also on the personalities responsible for producing them.

Few embodied that connection more completely than Maggie Lee.

Lee joined the Northfield News as a bookkeeper during World War II, when the newspaper, like many workplaces across the country, faced a shortage of men who had left to serve in the military.

She was eventually asked to try her hand at reporting.

It began a journalism career that would span 68 years.

Lee rose through the newsroom to become editor, developing a reputation for her outspoken editorials, devotion to local history and commitment to documenting the community around her.

Her colorful personality also made her one of Northfield's most recognizable residents.

Known for her purple clothing, oversized glasses and love of cats, Lee could frequently be found walking along Division Street, where she gathered news and maintained relationships with residents and business owners.

But her contributions extended beyond the newspaper.

She helped establish the Northfield Historical Society in 1975, recognizing the importance of preserving the city's past for future generations.

At the Northfield History Center, thousands of files containing information about residents remain part of the historical record she helped create.

More than a newspaper

The Northfield News did more than report on community events. At times, it organized them.

One advertisement from the newspaper's archives promotes the fourth annual Pie in the Square baking contest, sponsored by the News.

Residents were invited to bring their best double-crusted fruit pies to Bridge Square, where judges would select winners and attendees could enjoy free pie, ice cream and music from the Northfield Community Band.

The grand prize was $50. Third place earned a year's subscription to the newspaper.

Other promotions invited residents to participate in community events, learn about local businesses and explore the history of their hometown.

An April 16, 1987, edition featured a Northfield trivia quiz challenging readers to recall details about the city's history, from the James-Younger gang to the origins of the Northfield News itself.

One question asked what purpose the Bridge Square fountain originally served when it was erected in 1895.

The answer: drinking water for animals.

These seemingly small glimpses of community life illustrate a broader purpose the newspaper has served throughout its history.

Beyond documenting elections, government meetings and major events, it has helped preserve the details of everyday life that define a place and its people.

The newspaper's 1926 anniversary edition recognized that role.

Weicht argued that the value of a community newspaper could not be measured solely through its political positions, literary quality or the accomplishments of its editors.

Instead, he wrote, its worth depended on the relationship it built with the people it served.

"How it answers these questions in its news columns, in its editorials, and in the numerous things that go to make up its relationship to its constituency is the thing that counts."

Now, another century has passed.

The printing equipment has changed, the people responsible for producing the newspaper have come and gone and the city itself has grown far beyond the community and its earliest editors knew.

But it continues to tell the story of Northfield.

And 150 years after the News' founding, that story is still being written.