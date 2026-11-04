Maggie Lee helped shape the community she spent a lifetime covering

The purple outfits, the love for cats and the oversized glasses weren’t what made Maggie Lee who she was. Northfield did.

Lee worked at the Northfield News for 68 years, first as a bookkeeper and eventually as the top editor. Her extensive record-keeping, fierce passion for truth and accountability and natural ability to connect with people made her one of the city's most recognizable figures.

But her influence extended far beyond the newspaper. A trailblazer for women in journalism, Lee helped establish the Northfield Historical Society, championed improvements to the Cannon Riverwalk and spent much of her life preserving the community's history.

Born in Northfield in 1921, Lee graduated as valedictorian from Northfield High School despite missing much of her senior year because of illness. She later studied bookkeeping and worked in Minneapolis before returning home to take a job at the News during World War II.

As men left the workforce for military service, Lee was asked to try her hand at reporting. By the war's end, she had become a journalist, eventually rising to editor in a profession overwhelmingly dominated by men.

Scott Richardson, who worked alongside Lee for 18 years, remembered her as a tireless reporter who took her responsibilities seriously.

"She promoted open government. I mean, she was tenacious about that," Richardson recalled in an oral history recorded for a 2024 Northfield History Center exhibit.

He said Lee believed journalists should serve as the public's eyes and ears at government meetings, and she wasn't afraid to take unpopular editorial positions.

"It took courage in a small town to do what she did, and she took tough editorial stands and didn't apologize," Richardson said.

Her commitment to Northfield also extended into the community itself.

Inspired by riverfront development in San Antonio, Texas, Lee advocated for improvements along the Cannon River, using the newspaper to promote a vision for what would eventually become Northfield's Riverwalk. A section of the trail between Fifth and Seventh streets was later dedicated in her honor.

She was also among the founders of the Northfield Historical Society, established in 1975, helping ensure the city's past would be preserved for future generations.

That dedication is perhaps most evident in the thousands of files she maintained documenting Northfield residents, which remain at the History Center today.

For Elleanna Gisvold, the History Center's museum coordinator, those collections offered an introduction to a woman she knew virtually nothing about when she began researching an exhibit on Lee in 2024.

While searching the museum's shelves, Gisvold stumbled upon a collection labeled "Maggie Lee stuff here."

"It was just piles and piles of her stuff," Gisvold said. "I hit the jackpot."

The materials included scrapbooks, personal belongings and even Lee's high school valedictorian speech.

As Gisvold learned more about Lee, she became inspired by her determination, particularly as a woman who built an extraordinary career without following the traditional expectations of marriage and motherhood.

"She kind of beat the stereotype of a lot of women where you didn't have to be married, you didn't have to have kids, but you still left a legacy that was huge," Gisvold said.

Of course, Lee's personality was nearly as memorable as her accomplishments.

Her signature purple wardrobe, oversized glasses and love of cats made her a familiar sight along Division Street, where she gathered news and maintained relationships with residents and business owners.

Lee never learned to drive but always managed to find someone willing to take her where she needed to go.

When her health declined in 2012, residents organized Wear Purple for Maggie Lee Day, filling downtown Northfield with purple clothing, music and even adoptable kittens in her honor.

Lee died in 2013, but her influence continues through the institutions she helped establish, the community spaces she championed and the countless stories she preserved.

For Gisvold, whose work on the exhibit helped inspire her own career in museums, Lee's legacy remains personal.

After the exhibit closed, she kept a photograph of the young journalist as a reminder of the woman whose life she had spent months researching.

Northfield made Maggie Lee who she was. And for nearly seven decades, Lee returned the favor.