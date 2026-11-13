Northfield’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand from both the local community and nearby Twin Cities. If you’re in medicine or nursing and want a tight-knit town with real career growth, these are worth a look.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Physician Solutions

AMN Healthcare Physician Solutions Location: Northfield, MN (Twin Cities metro area)

(Twin Cities metro area) Type: Full-time

Salary: $418,000/year guarantee + up to $100K in recruitment incentives

Join a well-established community OBGYN practice with 5 physicians and 5 midwives, a strong referral network, and a 4-day workweek with minimal call. Great fit if you want high earning potential, leadership options, and small-town life just 35 minutes from Minneapolis–St. Paul.

Employer: Moments Hospice

Location: Northfield, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Lead care for hospice patients and families, focusing on comfort, dignity, and symptom management in the home setting. Perks include a fleet car program (gas and insurance covered for business and personal use, based on eligibility), medical/dental/vision, generous PTO, and a 401(k) with company match.

Employer: Northfield Hospital + Clinics

Location: Northfield, MN

Type: Full-time (0.75–1.0 FTE, flexible)

Salary: $418,000/year guarantee at 1.0 FTE, reviewed annually

Work in a growing Women’s Health and Birth Center that’s on track for 820+ births in 2026, with OB hospitalists, CNMs, and advanced practice providers. You’ll have about 4 patient-contact days/week, shared call (about 48–50 call days/year), and a comprehensive benefits package in an independent system where you can truly advocate for patients.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s room to tailor schedules or FTE for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.