Northfield’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like leading a team or helping customers at the counter. Here are a few good picks hiring locally.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

NAPA Auto Parts Location: Northfield, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Around $55,000/year starting

Lead a busy auto parts store, grow sales, and manage a team while owning the store’s results. This one stands out for strong benefits (health, 401(k) with match, PTO, bonuses, tuition help) and clear growth paths inside a Fortune 200 company.

Employer: Culligan Ultrapure

Location: Northfield, MN

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Help customers by phone and in person, schedule routes, and handle light billing and data entry for a well-known water company. Good fit if you like office-style customer service with health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and education assistance.

Employer: Family Fare / SpartanNash

Location: 601 Division Street South, Northfield, MN 55057

Type: Part-time (some full-time benefits listed)

Pay: $13.00–$16.00/hour, DOE

Run the register, bag groceries, and help shoppers in a friendly neighborhood store. Comes with access to PTO, paid holidays, healthcare (for eligible hours), 401(k) with match, and employee stock purchase.

If something here looks close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—many employers have similar roles open or room to grow once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.