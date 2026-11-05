🛒 Northfield, MN Retail Jobs with Multiple Management Openings

Northfield’s retail scene is busy right now, with several solid options if you like helping customers and keeping a store running smoothly. Here are a few strong picks worth a closer look.

Employer: Casey's

Casey's Location: Northfield, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,900 – $59,900 starting pay + quarterly & annual bonuses

Lead a full Casey’s convenience store, from team management and guest service to food prep and inventory. This role comes with a 401(k) + 6% match, health/dental/vision, paid vacation/sick/volunteer time, bonding leave, stock purchase plan, and a clear career path with a Fortune 400 company.

Employer: Culligan Ultrapure, Inc

Culligan Ultrapure, Inc Location: Northfield, MN

Type: Full-time (on-site)

Full-time (on-site) Salary: Not listed

Office-based customer service role handling calls, scheduling service and deliveries, and helping with basic billing and bookkeeping. Comes with competitive pay, health/dental/vision, PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) match, referral bonuses, and education assistance to grow your skills.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Northfield, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $47,000 – $72,000

Step into a leadership track at Walgreens, supervising the front end, supporting the pharmacy, and helping run the whole store when the manager is out. This is a strong fit if you want management experience, clear training, and a path to Store Manager, with pay that grows based on your skills and results.

If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, benefits, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.