Santiago

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – A Woodbridge man has been arrested on multiple charges following a domestic assault in Loudoun County earlier this month.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 41000 block of Conejo Way around noon November 1 after receiving a 911 hang-up call in which a woman could be heard yelling in the background.

When deputies arrived, they determined the woman had been assaulted by her husband, who had fled the scene.

She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Deputies searched the area around Conejo Way and Northstar Boulevard but later determined the suspect had left Loudoun County.

Detectives located Christian De Jesus Santiago, 30, on Thursday evening, November 12, and took him into custody without incident.

Santiago is charged with domestic assault and battery, abduction and preventing a 911 call.

He is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or through the sheriff’s office mobile app.