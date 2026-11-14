Schaefer

ARLINGTON, Va. — An Arlington man has been arrested after police say he fired multiple gunshots at four locations across North Arlington late Nov. 6 and early Nov. 7.

Eric Schaefer, 39, faces three counts each of reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in a public place, according to the Arlington County Police Department.

Schaefer is being held without bond at the Arlington County Detention Facility.

Police initially responded to reports of gunfire near Military Road and 31st Street North at approximately 11:58 p.m. Nov. 6. Additional reports of shots fired at other locations in North Arlington followed.

Officers searched the areas and recovered evidence of gunfire at four locations:

5500 block of 15th Street North

2400 block of North Quebec Street

1100 block of North Vermont Street

Military Road and 31st Street North

No injuries were reported.

Detectives with the department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit launched an investigation and developed a suspect description using evidence collected at the scenes and information provided by witnesses.

Schaefer was taken into custody during a traffic stop near Military Road and 24th Street North on the afternoon of Nov. 7.

According to police, the preliminary investigation suggests the shootings may be connected to an ongoing dispute between Schaefer and someone he knows.

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the gunfire.

Police believe the incidents were isolated and said there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the community.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone who has information or video related to this case is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Tip Line at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).