Torres, Smith, Bartley

LORTON, Va. — Six people, including five teens, have been charged in connection with a June fire that caused more than $1 million in damage to a training facility in Fairfax County.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, firefighters responded to the 9000 block of Furnace Road around 5:20 p.m. June 27 after receiving reports of a fire at a storage facility containing heavy equipment.

Crews arrived to find the facility engulfed in flames. No injuries were reported, but damage was estimated at $1 million to $1.3 million.

Investigators reviewing surveillance footage observed several individuals entering the facility before the fire and leaving after it began, police said.

Detectives later released video of the incident to the public, prompting several tips through Crime Solvers of Fairfax County.

Information from the public, along with license plate reader technology, helped investigators identify a vehicle connected to the case.

Working with the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department’s Office of the Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, detectives reviewed additional digital evidence and identified six suspects.

On Sept. 3, investigators executed simultaneous search and arrest warrants at three residences.

Three adults were arrested and charged with burglary and trespassing:

Ricky Torres, 26, of Fairfax , was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.

, was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond. Brice Bartley, 18, of Fairfax , is being held without bond.

, is being held without bond. Aidan Smith, 18, of Clifton, was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.

Three 17-year-olds also were charged with burglary and trespassing. Their identities were not released because they are juveniles.

Police said additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call our West Springfield District Station at 703-644-7377 and ask to speak with a detective.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers of Fairfax County by visiting the Crime Solvers website, downloading the P3Tips app, or calling the tip line at 866-411-8477.

Tipsters should continue to check the P3Tips app or Crime Solvers website to see if additional information is needed or if a reward is available.