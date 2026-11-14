SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — A Spotsylvania County man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a woman in the abdomen and fatally shooting her dog during an altercation near a motel Thursday evening.

According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 10500 block of Patriot Highway around 5:19 p.m. November 12.

When deputies arrived, they found a 43-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Deputies provided first aid until Spotsylvania Fire Rescue transported her to a local hospital, where she is recovering.

The suspect remained at the scene and was taken into custody without incident, authorities said.

A preliminary investigation determined that the shooting followed an altercation involving the suspect and several other people near a motel. Authorities said the suspect also shot and killed the woman’s dog during the incident.

Micari Green, 40, was arrested and charged with one count of malicious wounding. He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is continuing to investigate.

The Sheriff’s Office thanks the witnesses who have already come forward. Investigators believe there may be additional witnesses and encourage anyone who saw the incident or has information about it to call the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office at 540-582-7115. Remember your phone call or online tip can make a difference. Phone: 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822

Additional charges are possible.