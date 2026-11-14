Lisa and Aubrey Vaughan

McLEAN, Va. — Two Fairfax County parents face criminal charges after police responded to a large party involving hundreds of teenagers, underage drinking, fireworks and disorderly conduct at their McLean residence.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers were called to the 1400 block of Woodacre Drive around 9 p.m. November 6 after several people called 911 to report a party that had gotten out of control.

Callers estimated that between 100 and 300 people had gathered at the home.

When officers arrived, they encountered a large crowd and fireworks being discharged.

Police worked to restore order and disperse those attending the party.

Investigators determined that homeowners Lisa Vaughan, 45, and Aubrey Vaughan, 55, both of McLean, had organized the gathering for their teenage child.

Following the investigation, police obtained warrants charging both homeowners with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and maintaining a common nuisance.

A statement from the Fairfax Police Department read, in part:

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safety and supervision when hosting gatherings involving minors. While these events are often intended to be fun and enjoyable, circumstances can change quickly. We encourage parents and homeowners to remain mindful of activities taking place on their property, take steps to prevent underage drinking, and contact police if concerns arise or a situation begins to escalate.

The Vaughans later turned themselves in at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. Both were released on $1,000 unsecured bonds.