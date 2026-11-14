Football Playoffs Report: Simon Kenton reaches Class 6A region finals for first time since 2019

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Simon Kenton will play in the region finals of the Class 6A football playoffs for the first time since 2019 after defeating Louisville Male, 35-14, in a second-round game on Friday in Independence.

The Pioneers scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to come away with the victory. Two of those touchdowns came on passes from junior quarterback Grant Webb to junior wide receiver Forest Hughes. Junior running back Adam Hubbard capped the scoring with a 17-yard run into the end zone.

In the first half, Simon Kenton’s defensive unit held the visitors to two field goals and scored a touchdown on a 48-yard fumble return by senior defensive tackle Jayden Rutherford to take a 14-6 halftime lead.

Male tied the score in the third quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Janson Brumley and two-point conversion run by Bryson Flowers.

But the Bulldogs lost a fumble in the final seconds of the third quarter. A few plays later, Hughes caught an 18-yard TD pass from Webb that started the Pioneers’ fourth quarter scoring splurge.

Male (6-6) ended the regular season ranked No. 9 in Class 6A in the statewide media poll. Simon Kenton (7-5) did not get enough votes to make the top 10, but it’s one of eight teams remaining in the large school playoff bracket.

The Pioneers will visit Frederick Douglass in Lexington next week, according to playoff pairings determined by the KHSAA Rating Points Index.

SIMON KENTON 7 7 0 21 — 35

LOUISVILLE MALE 3 3 8 0 — 14

LM — Reese Varisco 34 FG

SK — Mo Smith 32 run (Smith kick)

LM — Varisco 21 FG

SK — Lincoln Rahe 48 fumble return (Smith kick)

LM — Janson Brumley 1 run (Bryson Flowers run)

SK — Forest Hughes 18 pass from Grant Webb (run failed)

SK — Hughes 23 pass from Webb (Everett Clark pass from Webb)

SK — Adam Hubbard 17 run (Smith kick)

RECORDS: Simon Kenton 7-5, Louisville Male 6-6.

Bullitt East 24, Ryle 20

In the closest Class 6A playoff game on Friday, Bullitt East stopped the final drive by the visiting Ryle team with less than three minutes remaining to come away with the victory.

Bullitt East recovered a fumble late in the third quarter that set up a touchdown to the tie score at 17-17. Ryle responded with a drive that ended with Jack Basinger kicking a 43-yard field goal to put the Raiders back on top early in the fourth quarter.

The Chargers got the go-ahead touchdown with 6:04 left on the clock. Ryle moved the ball inside the 30-yard line, but the Raiders weren’t able to reach the end zone and ended the season with a 6-6 record.

Covington Catholic 57, Ashland Blazer 28

Covington Catholic took a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and just kept rolling to post its highest point total of the season in the Class 4A playoff victory at Ashland Blazer.

The Colonels finished with 354 total yards. Sophomore running back Kiyan Miller picked up 166 yards on 21 carries and scored three touchdowns. Junior quarterback Dylan Courtney completed 6 of 8 passes for 152 yards and three TDs

CovCath’s defense had seven quarterback sacks with Antonio Rodriquez getting four. Jamir Kirtley scored on a 2-yard run and 75-yard punt return and returned a kickoff 61 yards for the Colonels.

Lloyd 42, Russell 14

Lloyd advanced to the Class 3A region finals for the second straight year with the runaway victory at Russell that was led by junior quarterback Colten Barger, who had four rushing touchdowns and scored on a 74-yard punt return.

The Juggernauts took a 35-6 lead in the final seconds of the first half when junior defensive back Marjae Peterson intercepted a pass and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown.

In a Class 2A game, Walton-Verona went on the road and upset Breathitt County, 35-8, to post its sixth consecutive victory. In the final statewide media poll, Breathitt County was No. 9 and Walton-Verona wasn’t included among the top 10 teams.

Football region finals next Friday

CLASS 1A

Newport Central Catholic (7-5) at Kentucky Country Day (9-2), 7 p.m.

Holy Cross (10-2) at Bardstown Bethlehem (11-1), 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Walton-Verona (10-2) at Beechwood (11-0), 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Bourbon County (11-1) at Lloyd (11-1), 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Corbin (10-2) at Highlands (10-2), 7 p.m.

Covington Catholic (8-4) at Boyle County (10-2), 7 p.m.

CLASS 6A

Simon Kenton (7-5) at Frederick Douglass (12-0), 7 p.m.

Football state playoffs scoreboard

CLASS 1A

Newport Central Catholic 24, Brossart 7

Holy Cross 26, Newport 0

CLASS 2A

Beechwood 63, St. Henry 7

Walton-Verona 35, Breathitt County 8

CLASS 3A

Lloyd 42, Russell 14

CLASS 4A

Highlands 57, Greenup County 14

Covington Catholic 57, Ashland Blazer 28

CLASS 5A

Scott County 49, Cooper 25

CLASS 6A

Bullitt East 24, Ryle 20

Simon Kenton 35, Louisville Male 14

Source