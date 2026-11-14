By Jennifer Jahn

NKyTribune staff writer

A family dream more than two decades in the making is finding a permanent home in Florence.

Layfette Books & Gifts, a family-owned independent bookstore, will officially open its doors to the public Saturday, Nov. 21, at 7500 Oakbrook Drive, Suite 14, in Florence. The opening follows months of pop-up book sales at local markets and community events, where owners James and Amanda Hopper introduced their vision to the Northern Kentucky community.

The bookstore will celebrate its new location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, Nov. 19, at 4 p.m., in partnership with the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

For the Hoppers, opening a bookstore represents the culmination of a dream they have shared as a family for many years.

Amanda brings more than 20 years of experience as a professional librarian, while James spent two decades working in the corporate world. Their daughter, El, has been an avid reader since childhood and once dreamed of living above a bookstore and running it herself.

Over the years, the family imagined what their own bookstore might look like, discussing everything from its atmosphere and merchandise to the role coffee and tea might play. Visiting independent bookstores together became a favorite family activity, offering opportunities to discover not only new books but also the unique character and community connections each store provided.

The opportunity to turn those conversations into reality came when James completed a major project for a local financial institution. Rather than immediately opening a storefront, the family decided to test their concept through pop-up sales at local markets and community events.

The community’s enthusiastic response gave them the confidence to take the next step.

“What had been a dream for so many years began to feel like something we could truly make happen,” the Hoppers said.

Even the bookstore’s name carries a family story.

Layfette honors Amanda’s father, Roy Layfette Miller II, who spent more than 70 years believing his middle name was spelled Lafayette. He discovered the unusual spelling, Layfette, only after locating his original birth certificate.

Amanda’s parents, both retired educators with doctoral degrees, also played an important role in nurturing her lifelong love of learning and appreciation for stories. The bookstore’s name serves as a tribute to their influence and the family’s educational legacy.

That appreciation for learning and reading is reflected in the bookstore’s approach to bookselling.

“We want Layfette to feel like the kind of neighborhood bookstore where people are comfortable browsing, lingering, asking questions, and discovering something unexpected,” the Hoppers said.

The store will offer a general-interest selection for readers of all ages, including board books, picture books, early readers, middle-grade fiction, young adult titles, and graphic novels. Adult readers will find contemporary and literary fiction, romance, mysteries and thrillers, science fiction and fantasy, historical fiction, and current bestsellers.

Nonfiction selections will include history, biographies and memoirs, science and nature, health, business, cooking and travel. Local and regional titles will also have a place on the shelves, along with pre-loved books that give previously enjoyed titles a new home and provide more affordable reading options.

Rather than attempting to carry every available title, the Hoppers plan to focus on a thoughtfully selected inventory, staff recommendations, and personalized assistance.

Amanda’s library background has helped shape that philosophy.

“With more than 20 years of experience as a professional librarian, I’ve spent my career helping people discover books and connect with stories,” Amanda said in the bookstore’s announcement. “I wanted to bring that same personal approach to bookselling, creating a place where customers can discover something new and find books that truly speak to their interests.”

The store’s design will complement that approach, with warm finishes, natural wood tones, comfortable lighting, decorative details, and a small seating area where customers can preview books or take a moment to relax.

The Hoppers also envision Layfette becoming more than a retail destination. Plans include children’s storytimes, seasonal family activities, adult book clubs, author events, themed discussions, and selected workshops. They are hope to contribute to the area’s literacy by partnering with local schools and educators through book fairs, literacy programming, and other opportunities.

For the family, Florence was a natural choice.

Northern Kentucky has been home to the Hoppers for more than 20 years, and they raised their family in the area. As they researched the local bookstore market, they saw an opportunity to establish a full-service independent bookstore in Boone County.

Oakbrook Towne Center offered a location within established residential neighborhoods, making the store accessible to families and residents as part of their everyday routines.

Ultimately, they want to create a place where generations of readers feel welcome and connected to their community.

As opening day approaches, the family is looking forward to welcoming customers into a space they have spent years imagining.

Their hope is that visitors leave feeling they have discovered a place where they belong, whether they arrive searching for a particular title or simply looking for something new.

“Our mission is to help families, readers, and neighbors discover books they love, feel at home, and grow deeper roots in their community,” the Hoppers said. “Our long-term vision is simple: to become the bookstore Boone County has been missing.”

Opening information

Layfette Books & Gifts is located at 7500 Oakbrook Drive, Suite 14, in Florence.

• Ribbon cutting: Thursday, Nov. 19, at 4 p.m.

• Public opening: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026

• Opening-day hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Website: layfettebooks.com

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