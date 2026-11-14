Rotary Club of Florence aims to fill gap on student homelessness with ‘Sunrise of Hope’ campaign

Every child deserves a safe place to sleep, the opportunity to attend school consistently, and the chance to focus on learning rather than worrying about where their family will live.

The Florence Rotary Club is working to help make that possible through its Sunrise of Hope Initiative, a program that provides emergency assistance to Boone County students and families experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

The Florence Rotary Club has launched a fundraising campaign with a goal of raising $30,000 by March 1, 2027, to support the Sunrise of Hope Initiative and help ensure that local families have access to assistance when an unexpected crisis threatens their housing stability.

“Sunrise of Hope represents what Rotary is all about—neighbors helping neighbors and putting service above self,” said Jim Ferguson, past president of the Florence Rotary Club and Sunrise of Hope committee co-chair.

“When a family faces the possibility of losing its home, timely assistance can help a family avoid losing its home. Our goal is to help children remain in stable living environments so they can continue attending school, learning and working toward a better future.”

A helping hand when families need it most

Launched in 2025, Sunrise of Hope is a collaborative initiative of the Rotary Club of Florence Foundation, the City of Florence Human Services Office and Boone County Schools. The program addresses a critical need in the community by helping families overcome financial emergencies that could otherwise result in eviction, utility shutoffs or homelessness.

Unexpected job loss, medical expenses, rising housing costs and other financial hardships can leave families struggling to meet basic needs. When those challenges affect a child’s home life, they can also interfere with school attendance, academic performance and overall well-being.

Sunrise of Hope helps fill gaps when existing community resources are insufficient.

Depending on the family’s circumstances, assistance may include emergency housing expenses, security deposits, past-due rent, utility payments, and other essential needs affecting a student’s safety and stability.

The program works through established community partnerships. Family Resource and Youth Services Center coordinators within Boone County Schools identify students and families experiencing housing insecurity and work with the City of Florence Human Services Office to assess their needs. When additional assistance is warranted, requests are referred to the Sunrise of Hope committee for consideration.

Any monetary assistance is paid directly to landlords, utility companies or other service providers. This approach helps ensure that donations are used responsibly to address families’ immediate needs while protecting their privacy and dignity.

“Every one of our children should have the opportunity to succeed in school without having to worry about whether their family will have a safe place to live,” said Matt Turner, president of the Florence Rotary Club. “Through Sunrise of Hope, we are bringing our community together to address a real need right here in Boone County. Our $30,000 fundraising goal is an opportunity for individuals, businesses, churches and community organizations to join us in helping local children and their families through difficult

times.”

A community-wide effort with a local impact

The Florence Rotary Club believes that addressing housing instability is an investment in the future of Boone County. By helping families navigate temporary financial crises, Sunrise of Hope works to prevent those challenges from becoming longer-term hardships.

The initiative brings together local schools, city services, and community volunteers. Each partner brings valuable resources and knowledge to help identify needs and connect families with assistance.

As the March 1, 2027, fundraising deadline approaches, the Rotary Club is encouraging the community to participate in the $30,000 campaign.

Individuals can contribute at any level. Businesses can support the initiative through corporate donations, employee giving programs or matching gifts. Churches, civic groups and other organizations can also help by making contributions or partnering with Rotary on fundraising efforts.

Every donation helps strengthen the community safety net for families facing difficult circumstances.

How to contribute

The public can donate online by visiting the Sunrise of Hope page on the Florence Rotary Club’s official website.

Checks may also be made payable to:

Rotary Club of Florence Foundation – Sunrise of Hope

P.O. Box 6027

Florence, KY 41022-6027

The Rotary Club of Florence Foundation is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization.

Contributions may be tax-deductible as permitted by law; donors should consult their tax

advisers regarding their individual circumstances.

While the Sunrise of Hope Initiative serves families and children in Boone County, to the Florence Rotary Club, this campaign is more than a fundraising target. Our goal is to help local families that face a crisis to stay in their homes so that their students can stay in school.

To learn more, or to explore opportunities to support the Sunrise of Hope, visit website and select the Sunrise of Hope Initiative. Together, we can help keep Boone County families stable and our students in school.

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