LifeSciKY hosted high school students for exploration of biotech careers at BioInnovation Summit

LifeSciKY, hosted dozens of high school students at SparkHaus in Covington for its inaugural Student BioInnovation Summit, in partnership with the University of Kentucky – NKY College of Medicine, and sponsored by Duke Energy and NKY Works.

The day-long event immersed juniors and seniors from a dozen local schools into biotech careers and entrepreneurship. Students experienced hands-on healthcare labs with medical students from University of Kentucky – NKY College of Medicine, learned how to suture wounds, teamed up to create biotech startup ideas, and heard from experts who discussed biotech careers.

“Inspiring the next generation of healthcare professionals begins with giving young people opportunities to explore, ask questions, and discover what excites them,” said Holly Danneman, associate dean, associate professor, UK College of Medicine-NKY. “It was wonderful to see our medical students share their passion for medicine through hands-on learning experiences. We are grateful to LifeSciKY for bringing education, innovation, and community partnerships together in such a meaningful way.”

The BioInnovation Summit culminated in a collegiate BioPitch Competition, where students pitched their entrepreneurial ideas for the chance at winning $10,000. The prize was sponsored by BE NKY Growth Partnership and Blue North. The six collegiate founders represented University of Kentucky, University of Cincinnati and University of Louisville.

The winner was Project Clear, designed by University of Cincinnati mechanical engineering students Caroline Endres, Maggie Matuska, Lilly Peters, and Kathryn Schoeny. Project Clear has designed a disposable clear speculum with an integrated LED lighting system. This product is designed to increase cervical lighting during pelvic exams occurring in emergency departments, with the goal of contributing to better exam results.

“The BioInnovation Summit is a great example of planting the seeds for future innovation by engaging students early,” said Kelly Kucharczyk, BioPitch Competition Judge and principal consultant, Project Medtech. “We know that exposure to STEM education isn’t universal, which makes opportunities like this especially important. LifeSciKY is living up to its commitment to education by connecting these students with the biotechnology ecosystem and giving industry leaders students and young entrepreneurs to keep an eye out for.”

LifeSciKY is a lab incubator that serves as a co-working space for science and innovation dedicated to accelerating science, entrepreneurship, education and economic development in Kentucky.

LifeSciKY has partnered with local elementary, middle and high schools to bring students into its lab space located in Covington to help foster an interest in science education.



In addition to events like the summit, the organization also works with higher education through fellowships for college students to provide real-life experience in the life sciences industry. Gabi Morehouse, a senior at University of Cincinnati and current executive operations fellow, helped to coordinate this year’s Student BioInnovation Summit.

“The fellowship with LifeSciKY, made possible through the support of BE NKY Growth Partnership, has been a great opportunity to become more connected to the life sciences community,” Morehouse said. “Working alongside Dr. Godale and the LifeSciKY team has opened my eyes to the wide range of career opportunities available and is helping me to learn and finetune the skills needed to grow and succeed. It was exciting to have the trust and support to help organize an event that can do the same thing for younger students. You never know who might be inspired to pursue a career in science or go on to make the next big breakthrough.”

To learn more about LifeSciKY and its commitment to education and building a pipeline of future scientists, entrepreneurs and innovators, visit LifeSciKY.com.

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