Lee Ramsey: The purpose of sleep and what happens when we don’t get enough

If you think about it, sleep is a very odd thing. We work, move, live, laugh, and when it gets to a certain time of day, we lay down, close our eyes for 6-8 hours, and hopefully wake up ready to live the next day. But why do we do that? Why do we need sleep? What happens in our bodies when we sleep?

There are at least three things that happen in our bodies during our sleep:

1. Our brain consolidates memories, and integrates experiences into our

physiology.

2. Growth hormone is released to aid with any tissue/muscle repair.

3. Our immune system is strengthened.

What happens when you don’t get enough sleep? What happens when your body is not integrating memories properly, when your hormones are not properly repairing your body, and when your immune system cannot keep up with the pace of your life?

I am going to answer these questions, 1-3:

1. When we do not properly consolidate memories, which means building new neuro circuitry in our brain, we are gravely inhibiting our ability to adapt. Consolidating new memories is indicating new experiences to your body, but when you are sleep deprived your ability to integrate new experiences physiologically becomes diminished. What happens, as a result, is your brain does not have the necessary resources to adapt to

your life circumstances. In succinct terms, sleep gives your brain space to chart out uncharted territory.

2. When our hormones are not properly dispensed in our bodies, there are many more negative side effects. But, to keep this short, growth hormone regulation impacts our ability to adapt. This (underneath the surface communication) happens when you have an injury, or even when you’re sick. Your body is attempting to heal you; and a great deal of this happens when we’re asleep.

3. If our immune system is not recovering, then we will stay sick longer, get sick quicker, and if this consistently occurs, it becomes emotionally draining. Also, if our immune system feels constantly under attack, it will negatively impact everything else. Because your body is spending extra energy fighting off potential illness, you will have less energy expenditures to send elsewhere.

If sleep is this important, it would benefit us to know what hurts our ability to sleep.

Stress, in any form, is what keeps us awake. Stress that chronically keeps us from resting well can do a lot of damage.

So, how do you recognize if you are stressed out to the point where it negatively affects

your sleep?

1. You never feel well rested when you wake up; even if you sleep 8 hours.

2. You have a sense of dread about going to sleep.

3. Your dreams are often very vivid, and emotionally unsettling

Tips For Better Sleep

1. Big deep breaths. (4 count nasal, 4 count hold, 4 count exhale through the mouth)

2. Journaling before bed. (Acknowledging what happened, and your experience of it)

3. No high stimulatory behaviors an hour before bed.

Lee Ramsey has a passion for fitness as a way to help people grow and change into more adaptable, capable and resilient versions of themselves. He is owner of Sanctify Fitness in Covington and a regular fitness columnist for the NKyTribune.

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