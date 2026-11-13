Arnold’s Pub in Covington to celebrate a ‘cigar reunion’ (out back) where old friends will gather

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune staff writer

Arnold’s Pub could soon go up in smoke. Really.

Yup, the tiny hide-a-way on 208 West Pike Street, Covington could be a blur of smoke come Saturday.

But don’t worry.

Arnold Horne, is actually looking forward to it.

“We’re scheduled to have a cigar reunion,” the 75-year-old Pub owner told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “It was all set-up by a loyal, local customer.”

That customer — Covington resident Lou Gerrein suggested a reunion of loyal cigar smokers from the late Straus Tobacconist, located on 410 Walnut Street, downtown Cincinnati.

“Cigar smoking is more than a habit,” Gerrein said, “and more than a relaxation release. It is a common bond shared by many and creates long-lasting friendships.”

So, Horne bought the idea, and plans are set for the Smokeout, Saturday at 4 p.m. Straus Tobacconist – the downtown version – closed at the end of March 2024. At the time, the local haven for smokers was the third-oldest tobacco shop in the United States – frequented by celebs.

The shop’s history can be traced to 1880 when Henry Straus established a wholesale cigar company in town. Four years later – in 1894 – the Straus Brothers Tobacco Shop was formed. They opened a retail store on Walnut Street in 1905 – the same location where it closed two years ago.

There remains a Straus location on Mall Road in Florence.

In 1970, the wholesale business established by Henry and the retail business established by Nathan and Samuel merged to become Straus-Kielson, a wholesale candy, tobacco and grocery distributor that also owned a few tobacco and candy kiosks in the area as well as the downtown store.

In 1972, the name was changed from Henry Straus and Straus Brothers to the present-day Straus Tobacconist.

At the end of World War II, Straus was shipping its famous tobacco – Private Stock– all over the country. Their name strengthened. By the year 2000, and thanks to the cigar boom, Straus was able to open a second store in Florence.

And the celebs — both local and nationally all passed through.

“I had no idea,” Horne said, “but the more the merrier.”

Horne purchased the pub which bears his name in December of 2022, “it was something of a retirement gift,” he said.

He worked for it – try 45 years in appliance service – which he still operates with four full-time technicians.

In 1982 he purchased the building on West Pike – for the price of $17,000 – and for 20 years he operated it as an appliance store. He learned his trade at Gateway Community and Technical College, after moving here from California.

He has some Bluegrass roots – he was born in Knox, Kentucky. “I really don’t know where it is,” he said.

But he does know the bar business.

“It’s all about spreading good will, and word of mouth promotion,” he said. “That’s the only way to get bar business. People come in, meet each other and want to come back and see them again.

“And we have a neighborhood, walk-in bar.”

Perhaps that is the reason people also smoke cigars.

Horne would love the celeb list that passed through the doors of Straus Tobacconist enter his pub.

Former Reds’ Manager Jack McKeon was a daily visitor; others were Jose Rijo, Johnny Bench, Dusty Baker, Don Sutton and Joe Tiorre.

Bengals’ players Jeff Blake, Andrew Whitworth, Chad (Ocho Cinco) Johnson, Max Montoya and Mean Joe Green also stopped in for a smoke at one time or another.

“The Big O,” Oscar Robertson, was a regular. The Reds’ Joey Votto stopped in several years ago to purchase some wine for his mother. And who could forget the Ribs King – the late Ted Gregory and his stories.

Restauranteur Jeff Ruby was a regular.

On April 21, 2016, Jake Arrieta pitched a no-hitter against the Reds. For his effort, he treated himself to a Meerschaum pipe at Straus Tobacconist.

Horne would love to see such a list — the only problem – there is no smoking at Arnold’s.

“We’ll have to take them out to the back,” he said.

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