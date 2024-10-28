Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Northern Kentucky Tribune

    NKY Chamber to present annual regional economic outlook at Eggs ‘N Issues

    By Judy Clabes,

    2 days ago

    The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) will present its annual look at where the NKY Metro region and national economy are headed in the new year. Eggs ‘N Issues: Regional Economic Outlook will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 7:30-9:15 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South (1379 Donaldson Road, Erlanger).

    Panelists will address the economic factors and trends that will affect business owners into 2025. Scheduled speakers include:

    • Janet Harrah, Executive Director of Outreach at Northern Kentucky University, is an accomplished researcher and executive with more than 20 years of experience in regional economic analysis, serving a wide range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to state and local governments. Her research has focused on examining the factors impacting community and economic growth and vitality.

    •      John Augustine , CFA, Chief Investment Officer at Huntington Bank, is a chartered financial analyst with more than 35 years of experience including investment, market and economic strategy. Throughout his career he has stuck to three simple financial rules: know what you own and why you own it, everything works some of the time, and patience.

    “For the NKY Metro region to continue to develop and prosper, our local businesses must plan and prepare,” said Brent Cooper, president and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “ Eggs ‘N Issues: Regional Economic Outlook opens up a discussion about economic challenges, influences, and trends that will affect our business community in 2025. As always, events like these help our small businesses overcome obstacles and leverage opportunities.”

    Eggs ‘N Issues: Regional Economic Outlook will begin with attendee check-in, breakfast, and networking from 7:30-7:55 a.m.

    The keynote presentation and audience Q&A session will follow until 9:15 a.m. Registration is $30 for NKY Chamber members and $50 for future members. The NKYP rate is $20. Pre-registration is required online .

    The post NKY Chamber to present annual regional economic outlook at Eggs ‘N Issues appeared first on NKyTribune .

    Related Search

    Regional economic outlookEconomic challengesEconomic trendsBusiness planningInvestment strategiesNorthern Kentucky University

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Both Vance and Walz will host Tucson events this week
    Arizona Luminaria22 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia12 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    4 Cannabis Myths That Need To Die
    L.A. TACO1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Turning inmates into students: KCTCS awards 4,460 GEDs over five years
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Small business grants up to $100,000 –  applications due soon
    The HD Post7 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    AC Transit Expands Automated Camera Enforcement to Bus Stops
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Kentucky Personnel Cabinet accepting student applications for inaugural paid internship program
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Warm up those turkey legs; SVdP NKY’s 17th Annual Turkeyfoot Trot is November 23
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    First medical cannabis cultivators, processors awarded licenses by lottery to begin business ventures
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    St. Elizabeth Healthy Headlines: What you should know about menopause — and those around you should know too
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    You're Invited: Live Music, Petting Zoo & More at Quincy's Pumpkin Spice Fest
    Dianna Carney26 days ago
    Our Rich History: The Robert Chambers House and family cemetery; wealth of history in well-preserved home
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    St. E. Healthy Headlines: Anxiety impacts the mind and the body — when and how to get help
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Meet The Sweet & Playful Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Self-driving cars aren’t here yet, but some states, including Kentucky, are getting the rules ready
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post14 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy