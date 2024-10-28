NKY Chamber to present annual regional economic outlook at Eggs ‘N Issues

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) will present its annual look at where the NKY Metro region and national economy are headed in the new year. Eggs ‘N Issues: Regional Economic Outlook will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 7:30-9:15 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South (1379 Donaldson Road, Erlanger).

Panelists will address the economic factors and trends that will affect business owners into 2025. Scheduled speakers include:



• Janet Harrah, Executive Director of Outreach at Northern Kentucky University, is an accomplished researcher and executive with more than 20 years of experience in regional economic analysis, serving a wide range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to state and local governments. Her research has focused on examining the factors impacting community and economic growth and vitality.

• John Augustine , CFA, Chief Investment Officer at Huntington Bank, is a chartered financial analyst with more than 35 years of experience including investment, market and economic strategy. Throughout his career he has stuck to three simple financial rules: know what you own and why you own it, everything works some of the time, and patience.

“For the NKY Metro region to continue to develop and prosper, our local businesses must plan and prepare,” said Brent Cooper, president and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “ Eggs ‘N Issues: Regional Economic Outlook opens up a discussion about economic challenges, influences, and trends that will affect our business community in 2025. As always, events like these help our small businesses overcome obstacles and leverage opportunities.”

Eggs ‘N Issues: Regional Economic Outlook will begin with attendee check-in, breakfast, and networking from 7:30-7:55 a.m.

The keynote presentation and audience Q&A session will follow until 9:15 a.m. Registration is $30 for NKY Chamber members and $50 for future members. The NKYP rate is $20. Pre-registration is required online .

The post NKY Chamber to present annual regional economic outlook at Eggs ‘N Issues appeared first on NKyTribune .