NKyTribune presents Dean Bruce Rosenthal on ‘How to Give Effective Presentations’ tomorrow — join us
2 days ago
By Judy Clabes NKyTribune editor
The NKyTribune will present the third in its inaugural series of community gatherings with “How to Give Effective Presentations” by Dean Bruce Rosenthal of Thomas More University tomorrow 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Dean Dorton, 810 Wright’s Summit Parkway #300 in Fort Wright.
The session is free to attendees, thanks to series sponsor Amazon.
In offering these free sessions, which encourage networking and engagement, the NKyTribune hopes to provide an environment for the free exchange of ideas, stimulate thinking about community involvement, help neighbors connect with neighbors and help connect small businesses with others who share their interests. Refreshments will be served.
In this session, Bruce Rosenthal, PhD, Dean of Robert W. Plaster College of Business, Thomas More University, discusses how to best present our ideas, our solutions, and our strategies to our audience. You will learn”
• How to create an engaging narrative. • How to present yourself as an effective speaker • How to capture and keep your audience’s attention • How to answer the tough questions • How to make powerful, effective slides and other visuals
Dr. Rosenthal has a long, successful series of work experiences in business and education. After earning a BFA from Syracuse University, Dr. Rosenthal moved to Osaka Japan for five years and worked as a teacher within the Japanese educational system.
He worked in industry and on Wall Street while earning his MBA at Rutgers University in International Business. He became an entrepreneur, consulting with American businesspeople who needed to learn how to work with and for the Japanese. After 5 years as the Senior Representative for Dow Jones/Telerate Financial Information in Tokyo, Japan Dr. Rosenthal and his Japanese wife moved to the Mediterranean where he worked as a graphic and fine artist, selling designs and artwork in Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe.
He has been an academic leader since 2003. He became the Director of Graduate Business Programs and International Programs in the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia where he also earned his PhD in Health Policy. Dr. Rosenthal has also served as Director of Business Programs in Chatham University in Pittsburgh; Director of the School of Business in Alfred University in Alfred NY; the Founding Dean of the School of Business in Saint Peter’s University in Jersey City NJ, Dean of the School of Business and Leadership in Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio Texas.
He is now Dean of the College of Business in Thomas More University.
Throughout his academic and corporate career Dr. Rosenthal has been a strong proponent and champion of creativity and innovative thinking, real-to-life experiential courses and programs, diversity and inclusion initiatives, varied and intensive resource recruitment strategies and introducing business sustainability programs into business curricula.
The complete list of the Northern Kentucky Tribune upcoming community engagement events is below. Please visit the event page for each session for complete information, location and to RSVP.
NKyTribune Fall 2024 Community Engagement Events:
• HOW TO GIVE EFFECTIVE PRESENTATIONS , Presented by Dean Bruce Rosenthal Tuesday, October 1, 8:30 to 10 a.m. Dean Dorton (formerly VonLehman) 810 Wright’s Summit Parkway #300, Ft. Wright
