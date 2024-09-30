Open in App
    Northern Kentucky Tribune

    NKyTribune presents Dean Bruce Rosenthal on ‘How to Give Effective Presentations’ tomorrow — join us

    2 days ago

    By Judy Clabes
    NKyTribune editor

    The NKyTribune will present the third in its inaugural series of community gatherings with “How to Give Effective Presentations” by Dean Bruce Rosenthal of Thomas More University tomorrow 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Dean Dorton, 810 Wright’s Summit Parkway #300 in Fort Wright.

    The session is free to attendees, thanks to series sponsor Amazon.

    In offering these free sessions, which encourage networking and engagement, the NKyTribune hopes to provide an environment for the free exchange of ideas, stimulate thinking about community involvement, help neighbors connect with neighbors and help connect small businesses with others who share their interests. Refreshments will be served.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dljqk_0voaigts00
    Dr. Bruce Rosenthal

    In this session, Bruce Rosenthal, PhD, Dean of Robert W. Plaster College of Business, Thomas More University, discusses how to best present our ideas, our solutions, and our strategies to our audience. You will learn”

    • How to create an engaging narrative.
    • How to present yourself as an effective speaker
    • How to capture and keep your audience’s attention
    • How to answer the tough questions
    • How to make powerful, effective slides and other visuals

    Dr. Rosenthal has a long, successful series of work experiences in business and education. After earning a BFA from Syracuse University, Dr. Rosenthal moved to Osaka Japan for five years and worked as a teacher within the Japanese educational system.

    He worked in industry and on Wall Street while earning his MBA at Rutgers University in International Business. He became an entrepreneur, consulting with American businesspeople who needed to learn how to work with and for the Japanese. After 5 years as the Senior Representative for Dow Jones/Telerate Financial Information in Tokyo, Japan Dr. Rosenthal and his Japanese wife moved to the Mediterranean where he worked as a graphic and fine artist, selling designs and artwork in Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

    He has been an academic leader since 2003. He became the Director of Graduate Business Programs and International Programs in the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia where he also earned his PhD in Health Policy. Dr. Rosenthal has also served as Director of Business Programs in Chatham University in Pittsburgh; Director of the School of Business in Alfred University in Alfred NY; the Founding Dean of the School of Business in Saint Peter’s University in Jersey City NJ, Dean of the School of Business and Leadership in Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio Texas.

    He is now Dean of the College of Business in Thomas More University.

    Throughout his academic and corporate career Dr. Rosenthal has been a strong proponent and champion of creativity and innovative thinking, real-to-life experiential courses and programs, diversity and inclusion initiatives, varied and intensive resource recruitment strategies and introducing business sustainability programs into business curricula.

    The complete list of the Northern Kentucky Tribune upcoming community engagement events is below. Please visit the event page for each session for complete information, location and to RSVP.

    NKyTribune Fall 2024 Community Engagement Events:

    HOW TO GIVE EFFECTIVE PRESENTATIONS , Presented by Dean Bruce Rosenthal
    Tuesday, October 1, 8:30 to 10 a.m.
    Dean Dorton (formerly VonLehman)
    810 Wright’s Summit Parkway #300, Ft. Wright

    HOW TO CONDUCT A PRODUCTIVE MEETING , Presented by Tim Zeis
    Wednesday, October 9, 11:30 to 1:00 p.m.
    Campbell County Public Library Newport Branch
    901 East Sixth Street, Newport

    HOW TO COMMUNICATE ACROSS LINES OF DIFFERENCES , Presented by Dr. Caitlin Powell
    Monday, October 14, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
    Boone County Public Library, Walton Branch
    13000 Towne Center Drive, Walton

    THE PSYCHOLOGY OF DE-ESCALATION , Presented by Dr. Caitlin Powell
    Thursday, October 24 6 to 7:30p.m.
    Boone County Public Library
    1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington

    THE DEMOGRAPHIC TRENDS SHAPING THE GREATER CINCINNATI & NORTHERN KY REGION , Presented by Janet Harrah, executive director of outreach and senior director Center of Economic Analysis and Development, Haile College of Business, NKU
    Tuesday, November 5, noon to 1 p.m.
    Zembrodt Education Center
    104 West Pike, Covington

    HOW TO MAKE YOUR BUSINESS MORE VISIBLE IN A LOCAL INTERNET SEARCH FOR FREE , Presented by Phil Wiseman
    Thursday, November 14, noon to 1 p.m.
    Esperanza Lation Center
    234 West Pike, Covington

    We look forward to seeing you there.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRgaE_0voaigts00

    The post NKyTribune presents Dean Bruce Rosenthal on ‘How to Give Effective Presentations’ tomorrow — join us appeared first on NKyTribune .

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy