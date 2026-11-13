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Sixers Weekend Preview: Pacers on Sunday, Nets on Monday, and the Back-to-Back Question for Embiid and James
By NewsDesk,8 days ago
The Sixers play two of the East’s bottom five teams on back-to-back days: Indiana (4-8) at home on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET and Brooklyn (3-8) on the road on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET, according to ESPN’s standings and the Sixers’ schedule. The bigger question is who plays. Joel Embiid has sat the second night of both earlier back-to-backs, and LeBron James missed Thursday’s game with a sore back.